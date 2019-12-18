You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi author longlisted for 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Saudi author longlisted for 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction

The longlisted novels for the 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction were handpicked by an expert panel of five judges chaired by Muhsin Al-Musawi. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5adrt

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi author longlisted for 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s a noteworthy coincidence that the 16-strong longlist of books vying for the 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) have been announced in conjunction with Arabic Language Day.

The novels, which were handpicked by an expert panel of five judges chaired by Muhsin al-Musawi, an Iraqi literary critic and professor at Columbia University, hail from nine different countries within the Middle East and North Africa.

The 16 novels in contention for the 13th edition of the prize include 13 male and three female authors and were all published in the Arabic language between July 2018 and June 2019.  Each of the selected novels address a number of issues affecting the Arab world and shed light on the history of the Arab region.

Among the nations represented is Saudi Arabia. Novelist Magbool Al-Alawi is longlisted for “Seferberlik,” a novel that revolves around a man who falls captive of the Ottoman soldiers. The main character, who initially traded slaves, now has his freedom taken away.

Memorably, Al-Alawi's first novel “Turmoil in Jeddah” was longlisted for the 2011 Arabic Booker Prize.

Meanwhile, leading the pack with the largest number of longlisted works is Syria with four authors, including Khalil Alrez who is nominated for the annual literary prize for prose fiction in Arabic for “The Russian Quarter.”

The novel tells the story of a neighborhood, which for many years resisted being dragged into war, but is finally compelled to get involved. However, it enters the war with stories rather than weapons.

The Levant nation is followed by Algeria, which boasts three longlisted books from authors Samir Kacimi, Said Khatibi and Bachir Mefti.

Other countries represented include Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

Representing Lebanon is Zhorta-born writer Jabbour Douaihy with “The King of India.” Despite the book’s title, the story is not about a king or India. The Lebanese author’s novel is a detective story set on the background of family and sectarian feuds.

Six novels will be shortlisted at a press conference in Morocco on Feb. 4 2020, with the winner of the 13th IPAF award being announced at a ceremony in the UAE capital on Apr. 14, 2020, ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

In addition to the $50,000 prize money, the award also provides funding for an English translation for its winners.

See the full list below.

“The Last Days of the Pasha” by Rasha Adly (Egypt)

“The Spartan Court” by Abdelouahab Aissaoui (Algeria)

“Seferberlik” by Magbool Al-Alawi (Saudi Arabia)

‘The Russian Quarter” by Khalil Alrez (Syria)

“Al-Mutanabbi’s Rabat” by Hassan Aourid (Morocco)

“What About Rachel, the Jewish Lady?” by Salim Barakat (Syria)

“The King of India” by Jabbour Douaihy (Lebanon)

“The Golden Hamam” by Mohammed Eissa al-Mu’adab (Tunisia)

“The War of the Gazelle” by Aisha Ibrahim (Libya)

“Sleeping in the Cherry Field” by Azhar Jerjis (Iraq)

“The Stairs of Trolar” by Samir Kacimi (Algeria)

“No-one Prayed Over Their Graves” by Khaled Khalifa (Syria)

“Firewood of Sarajevo” by Said Khatibi (Algeria)

“The Tank” by Alia Mamdouh (Iraq)

“The Mingling of the Seasons” by Bachir Mefti (Algeria)

“Fardeqan – the Detention of the Great Sheikh” by Youssef Ziedan (Egypt)

Topics: Books

Related

books
The Six:The International Prize for Arabic Fiction shortlist
books
Six award-winning Arab books you can read in English

What We Are Reading Today: New Faces, New Voices

Updated 18 December 2019
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: New Faces, New Voices

  • New Faces, New Voices paints a complex portrait of this diverse and growing population
Updated 18 December 2019
Arab News

AUTHORS: Marisa Abrajano and R. Michael Alvarez

Making up 14.2 percent of the American population, Hispanics are now the largest minority group in the US. Clearly, securing the Hispanic vote is more important to political parties than ever before. 

Yet, despite the current size of the Hispanic population, is there a clear Hispanic politics? Who are Hispanic voters? What are their political preferences and attitudes, and why? The first comprehensive study of Hispanic voters in the US, New Faces, New Voices paints a complex portrait of this diverse and growing population.

Examining race, politics, and comparative political behavior, Marisa Abrajano and R. Michael Alvarez counter the preconceived notion of Hispanic voters as one homogenous group. The authors discuss the concept of Hispanic political identity, taking into account the ethnic, generational, and linguistic distinctions within the Hispanic population. 

Also, the authors look at Hispanic opinions on social and economic issues, factoring in whether these attitudes are affected by generational status and ethnicity.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

Lifestyle
Jabbour Douaihy’s ‘June Rain’ depicts the aftermath of a tragedy
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Political Poetess by Tricia Lootens

Latest updates

Lebanon ups security at protest sites after violence
UK bans e-cigarette ads on Instagram, other social media
Italy faces complaint at UN over ‘abusive’ Libya asylum returns
Saudi author longlisted for 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction
US monetary official warns of risks from rapid spread of Facebook’s bitcoin Libra

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.