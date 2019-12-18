Italy faces complaint at UN over ‘abusive’ Libya asylum returns

You are here

Libya, wracked by conflict since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, has become a major transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere hoping to reach Europe. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The complaint maintains that Italy and other states have turned private merchant vessels into instruments of so-called refoulement, which is illegal in international law
  • Rights groups say Libya routinely picks up migrants in the Mediterranean and brings them back to overcrowded detention centers
GENEVA: Campaigners filed a complaint with the UN on Wednesday against Italy over a teenage migrant who was sent back to Libya in 2018 along with other migrants, where he was shot, beaten and subjected to forced labor.
The Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) lodged the case with the UN Human Rights Committee aiming to challenge the practice of EU coastal states like Italy engaging commercial ships to return vulnerable people to unsafe locations.
The NGO says it is the first case of its kind to target so-called privatised push-backs.
The complaint maintains that Italy and other states have turned private merchant vessels into instruments of so-called refoulement — returning asylum seekers to places where they risk persecution and torture — which is illegal under international law.
“What we are witnessing is a worrying trend where the rescue of desperate people at sea is being out-sourced to ill-equipped and untrained merchant ships,” GLAN chief Gearoid O Cuinn said in a statement, warning that “this is a recipe for certain abuse.”
The case was filed on behalf of a South-Sudanese migrant who now lives in Malta.
He was rescued in the Mediterranean with dozens of other migrants on November 7, 2018, but was returned to Libya, where he was subjected to horrific treatment.
The Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center oversaw the rescue, carried out by Panama-flagged merchant vessel Nivin, but then asked the ship to coordinate with the Libyan Coast Guard (LYCG).
The LYCG told the Nivin to bring the migrants back to Libya, where the roughly 80 passengers were violently removed from the vessel by Libya security forces, who used tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition after a 10-day standoff.
The claimant, who was 19 years old at the time, was shot in the leg, arbitrarily detained, interrogated, beaten, subjected to forced labor and denied medical treatment for months, according to the complaint.
The accusation relied on evidence in a report published on Wednesday by Forensic Oceanography, a research team based at the University of London.
That report found that privatised push-backs have risen sharply since June 2018, and that seafarers are increasingly being “used by states seeking to circumvent their obligations toward refugees,” according to the statement.
“Our legal complaint is targeting Italy’s attempt to abdicate its responsibilities by privatising the push-back of migrants to a nightmare environment in Libya,” O Cuinn said.
Italy renewed a widely criticized 2017 agreement in October with the Libyan coast guard to block migrants trying to leave for Europe.
Rights groups say Libya routinely picks up migrants in the Mediterranean and brings them back to overcrowded detention centers, where many have been victims of abuse and forced labor.
Libya, wracked by conflict since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, has become a major transit route for migrants from sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere hoping to reach Europe.
Some 40,000 refugees and asylum seekers also live outside detention centers in urban areas in Libya, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).
The UN Human Rights Committee is made up of 18 independent experts who issue opinions and recommendations that carry reputational weight, but they have no power to compel states to follow their rulings.

Tourists trampling on New Zealand’s tranquility

  • The South Pacific nation has long marketed itself as “100 percent Pure” and “clean and green,” but has seen a huge growth in visitors in recent years
  • An official said infrastructure was already strained, the environment was under pressure and many of the qualities were disappearing
WELLINGTON: Ever-increasing numbers of tourists are harming New Zealand’s environment and destroying the very qualities that make the country an attractive destination, a parliamentary report warned Wednesday.
The South Pacific nation has long marketed itself as “100 percent Pure” and “clean and green,” but has seen a huge growth in visitors in recent years, from millenials snapping selfies at “Lord of the Rings” filming locations, to climbers, hikers and wildlife enthusiasts.
The report from parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton comes as New Zealand’s adventure tourism industry is already under intense scrutiny over last week’s White Island volcanic eruption, which killed 16 international travelers and two tour guides.
Upton said New Zealand — with a population of 4.9 million — attracted almost four million international visitors annually and the number could treble by 2050.
He said infrastructure was already strained, the environment was under pressure and many of the qualities associated with New Zealand were disappearing.
“The sheer numbers of people are eroding the sense of isolation, tranquility and access to nature that many overseas tourists seek when visiting New Zealand,” he said.
“We need to ask: ‘Are we in danger of killing the goose that laid the golden egg’?“
Upton said New Zealanders were also part of the problem, pointing out that Kiwis on domestic holidays outnumbered overseas tourists at major holiday spots.
He said New Zealanders had become accustomed to the sight of renowned attractions such as the Tongariro Crossing being “besieged with visitors” and the problem would only intensify.
Upton said for too long the tourism industry had escaped the environmental scrutiny imposed on other sectors such agriculture and mining.
However, there was little incentive for the government to restrain the country’s most lucrative industry, generating about NZ$16.2 billion ($10.7 billion) in export earnings annually.
“We didn’t get to where we are overnight — the phenomenon of crowded sites, crowded skies and crowded parking lots is the result of more than a century’s worth of promotional taxpayer subsidy,” he said.
“What will another three decades of more of the same mean?.”
Upton said more visitors meant more greenhouse gases from flights to New Zealand and more waste entering the country’s waterways, as well as a higher risk of tourists importing pests and bio-security hazards.
Upton’s role as commissioner is to produce independent reports highlighting issues facing the environment for parliament, rather than the government of the day.
He said he only highlighted problems in the report, and planned to wait for feedback then put forward solutions in a follow-up paper.
Trade body Tourism Industry Aotearoa said it was committed to sustainability and agreed with Upton’s assessment that new approaches were needed to manage environmental impacts.
“Nobody wants tourism at all costs... we want to work with our communities to shape the tourism future they want,” TIA chief executive Chris Roberts said in a statement.

