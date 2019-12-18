You are here

  • Home
  • Saad Hariri rules out returning as Lebanon's PM

Saad Hariri rules out returning as Lebanon's PM

Lebanese policemen stand by concrete barricades in Beirut that were erected overnight to help security forces better control the sites and prevent further clashes. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gkw5

Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Saad Hariri rules out returning as Lebanon's PM

  • Barricades were erected overnight to block or control access to protest sites in the capital
  • The unprecedented protests started on October 17 against a political elite deemed inept and corrupt
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon's outgoing prime minister, Saad Hariri, announced Wednesday ahead of consultations to form a new cabinet that he would not seek a new mandate.
"I announce I will not be a candidate to form the next government," Hariri said in a statement issued on the eve of consultations that have been postponed twice already.
Meanwhile, Lebanon increased security around protest centers in central Beirut Wednesday, after several nights of violence disrupted two months of largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.
Barricades were erected overnight to block or control access to protest sites in the capital where counter demonstrators have previously tried to attack protesters, AFP journalists said.
An officer who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said the concrete barriers were intended to help security forces better control the sites and prevent further clashes.
After violence between protesters and security forces in Beirut on Saturday and Sunday night, and between counter demonstrators and police on Monday night, the capital remained calm on Tuesday.
But tensions were recorded elsewhere in the country, as Lebanon awaits scheduled parliamentary meetings to name a new premier on Thursday, a required step to form a cabinet.
The unprecedented protests started on October 17 against a political elite deemed inept and corrupt. Protesters demand a complete overhaul of the ruling class and a new government formed of independent experts.
Hariri resigned on October 29, but bitter divisions between political parties have twice seen parliamentary consultations to name a new premier postponed.
On Tuesday night, young supporters of the Shiite Amal movement threw stones at anti-government protesters in the southern Shiite stronghold of Nabatieh, a witness said.
Unknown perpetrators set fire to a Christmas tree in the northern city of Tripoli, an AFP correspondent said.
On Monday night, dozens of supporters of the country’s two main Shiite political parties set fire to cars and clashed with security forces trying to prevent them from reaching Beirut’s main protest square.
Pressure to form a new government is compounded by the near collapse of the economy, already weakened by years of political deadlock and the impact of the eight-year-old war in neighboring Syria.
The World Bank estimates that Lebanon is in recession, and has warned that the number living in poverty could increase from a third to half the population.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
New protests in Lebanon as probe begins into 10-hour ‘battle of Beirut’
Middle-East
54 injured as Lebanese security forces and Hezbollah supporters clash in central Beirut

UN Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

UN Security Council set for showdown over Syria cross-border aid deliveries

  • A resolution drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany proposes increasing the authorized border crossings to five
  • Russia has vetoed 13 council resolutions on Syria since a crackdown by Syrian President Bashar Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war
Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: For the past six years the United Nations and other aid groups have been crossing into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places authorized by the UN Security Council to deliver humanitarian assistance to millions of people.
The 15-member council is aiming to extend approval for those operations this week, which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describes as essential.
Russia, however, wants to cut the number of border crossings in half.
A resolution drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany proposes increasing the authorized border crossings to five — by adding a third from Turkey — but Russia has put forward a rival text that would only approve current operations at two Turkish crossings.
When asked on Tuesday if Russia could veto the draft resolution by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia described that text as “unacceptable and inviable.”
“If it so happens that our draft does not pass, this will mean that the mechanism that we have proposed to extend will not be extended,” he told reporters.
A resolution needs nine votes to pass and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain. Last year Russia and China abstained in the council vote to extend approval for the cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries.
Russia has vetoed 13 council resolutions on Syria since a crackdown by Syrian President Bashar Assad on pro-democracy protesters in 2011 led to civil war. Daesh militants then used the chaos to seize territory in Syria and Iraq.
In a joint statement on Tuesday, Belgium, Kuwait and Germany and their seven elected counterparts on the Security Council expressed support for their draft resolution.
“The consequences of a non-renewal of the mechanism would be disastrous,” the 10 Security Council members, who are each serving two year terms, said. “This is a mechanism that enables life-saving assistance to reach 4 million people in Syria.”
In a Dec. 16 report to the Council, Guterres urged members to extend authorization of the cross-border aid deliveries.
“This aid has staved off an even larger humanitarian crisis inside Syria,” Guterres wrote.
“While I welcome ongoing efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance delivered from inside the Syrian Arab Republic, I reiterate that the United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided,” he said.

Topics: UN Security Council United Nations UN Syria

Related

Analysis
Middle-East
Russia, Syrian regime enter troubled waters of East Med
Middle-East
Russia to invest $500m in Syrian port, build grain hub -Interfax

Latest updates

Wenger defends Ozil after Uighur comments cause storm in China
8 Portuguese men charged with fighting for Daesh in Syria
House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets South Korea’s foreign minister
Spanish football chief praises new Super Cup format in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.