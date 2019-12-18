You are here

8 Portuguese men charged with fighting for Daesh in Syria

Eight Portuguese men suspected of fighting for Daesh in Syria have been charged in Portugal. (File/Wikipedia)
Updated 18 December 2019
AP

LISBON: Prosecutors in Portugal said Wednesday they were bringing terror charges against eight Portuguese men suspected of fighting for Daesh in Syria.
Prosecutors said in a statement the men were suspected of involvement in the 2012 kidnapping by the group of British war correspondent John Cantlie and Dutch photographer Jeroen Oerlemens.
The case was opened in 2013 after Portuguese authorities received information about the kidnappings from British authorities. Over the past six years investigators have traced the radicalization and movements of the men, the statement said.
They converted to Islam and joined Daesh, the statement said, and traveled to Syria with their wives and children.
They are accused of joining, supporting and recruiting on behalf of a terror organization.
Two of them are in Portugal and have been interrogated, the statement said. The whereabouts of the other six wasn’t known.

First foreign diplomatic post opens in Western Sahara

Updated 18 December 2019
AFP

First foreign diplomatic post opens in Western Sahara

  • For Rabat, the tiny African island nation inaugurating an office in the city of Laayoune supports Moroccan claims to Western Sahara
  • The Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed independence movement, insists on a referendum on full independence
Updated 18 December 2019
AFP

RABAT: Comoros opened a consulate Wednesday in Western Sahara, the first foreign diplomatic post to open in the Moroccan-controlled part of the former Spanish territory, an official said.
For Rabat, the tiny African island nation inaugurating an office in the city of Laayoune represented “a supreme expression” of Moroccan claims to Western Sahara, a Moroccan diplomatic source told AFP.
The kingdom maintains that Western Sahara, mostly under Morocco’s control, is an integral part of its territory. The Polisario Front campaigns for its independence.
The Gambia also plans to open a consulate in the Western Saharan port city of Dakhla, according to Moroccan state news agency MAP.
The opening “will take place as soon as possible,” Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara said at a recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Rabat, according to MAP.
The United Nations refers to the vast desert territory as a non-self-governing territory and the international community has long advocated a referendum to decide its status.
The Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed independence movement, insists on a referendum on full independence, while Morocco has instead offered autonomy.
After a long break, a UN-led dialogue between Morocco, the Polisario Front, Algeria and Mauritania resumed in Switzerland in December 2018, followed by a second round in March, but no breakthrough was made.
Determined to “protect its supreme interests,” Morocco is preparing laws establishing jurisdiction over territorial waters stretching “from Tangiers to Lagouira” on the border with Mauritania, according to MAP.
Polisario supporters claim that 92 percent of Moroccan fishing is done in “pillaged” Western Saharan waters.

Topics: Morocco Polisario Front comoros The Gambia

