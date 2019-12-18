You are here

  • Home
  • Xi lands in Macau for China handover anniversary party

Xi lands in Macau for China handover anniversary party

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive for the 20th anniversary celebrations of Macao’s return to China. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g7khf

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Xi lands in Macau for China handover anniversary party

  • Macau’s celebration stands in stark contrast to months of unrest in neighboring Hong Kong
  • China’s authoritarian leadership is keen to showcase Macau as a successful example of its one country, two systems model
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

MACAU: Chinese president Xi Jinping landed in Macau on Wednesday as the city prepares to mark 20 years since the former Portuguese colony was returned, a celebration that stands in stark contrast to months of unrest in neighboring Hong Kong.
Security has been ramped up ahead of Xi’s three-day visit which culminates on Friday’s anniversary.
China’s authoritarian leadership is keen to showcase Macau as a successful example of its “one country, two systems” model, with party leaders heaping praise on a pliant city of 700,000 that has grown rich on gambling and deference to authoritarian rule.
“The Chinese people and the central government are proud of the achievements and progress Macau has made in the past 20 years since its return to the motherland,” Xi said on arrival at the city’s airport, a troupe of school children waving Chinese and Macau flags behind him.
Since the 1999 handover by Lisbon, Macau has witnessed little of the dissent that has exploded in Hong Kong during six months of often violent pro-democracy protests as large chunks of the population seethes under Beijing’s rule.
Like Hong Kong it maintains its own currency, judiciary and free market. But it has long since passed mainland style anti-sedition laws that have been successfully resisted by Hong Kongers.
Limited details have been released by authorities on Xi’s schedule.
He will meet local leaders and attend a dinner and a cultural performance on Thursday. The following day Xi will preside over the inauguration of the city’s new leader Ho Iat-seng.
A former member of China’s top lawmaking body, Ho won a one-horse race this summer to become chief executive — a position that is chosen by a 400-member committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.
Bunting and banners hailing the anniversary were erected across the city, including on some of the casinos that serve as the territory’s lifeblood.
Security has been dramatically tightened ahead of Xi’s visit.
Police set up checkpoints and extra screenings for passenger arrivals while authorities said some major roads would see closures.
The city’s first light rail line announced it would shut down for the duration, just a week after it was first opened to the public while the airport said some flights would be rescheduled.
Security checks were also ramped up in Hong Kong’s ferry terminals and on a huge bridge and tunnel system linking the two cities.
Since last week police from mainland China have been manning a newly created checkpoint on an artificial island that links the bridge and tunnel system between Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai, the first time they have done so.
Multiple journalists with Hong Kong passports working for local and international media have been denied entry to Macau in the run up to the anniversary while a group of pro-democracy lawmakers were denied permission to board a ferry on Wednesday.
Earlier this month the president and chairman of Hong Kong’s American Chamber of Commerce were also denied entry to Macau without explanation.
“It’s totally one country, one system,” a 34-year-old local who regularly travels to Hong Kong told AFP, adding that protesting in Macau was “pointless and dangerous.”
“The reason it looks like it’s working well is because Macau people don’t protest.”
But he said there was local anger about the wealth of the city’s elites, the limited transport infrastructure and severe overcrowding, even though the population have become wealthier.
Macau’s skyline and economy have changed beyond recognition since four centuries of Portuguese rule ended in 1999, with glittering casinos the backbone of the city’s dramatic rise.
As the only place in China where gambling is allowed, Macau’s GDP has soared from $6.4 billion in 1999 to more than $55 billion.
Per capita GDP is the third highest in the world behind Luxembourg and Switzerland, according to the International Monetary Fund, while its casinos now rake in each week the same as Las Vegas makes in a month.
But while Macau has grown rich and been politically stable in the 20 years of Chinese rule, it has many vulnerabilities.
Much of the city’s wealth is concentrated in the hands of a small elite and all its economic chips are in the gambling basket which still accounts for 80 percent of government revenue.

Topics: China Macau Xi Jinping

Related

Business & Economy
A bridge so far: China’s gamble on Macau link
Business & Economy
Singapore, Dubai and Macau to oust ­London as third most ­popular city ­destination

Wenger defends Ozil after Uighur comments cause storm in China

Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Wenger defends Ozil after Uighur comments cause storm in China

  • Arsene Wenger: You are a human being, you have an opinion, and then when you play football you play football
  • Ozil, a German of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang
Updated 24 min 15 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has defended Mesut Ozil after comments made by the Gunners midfielder condemning treatment of Uighur Muslims led to a stinging backlash in China.
“Mesut Ozil has the freedom of speech like everybody else and he uses his notoriety to express his opinions which are not necessarily shared by everybody, but he has the right to do that,” Wenger told journalists in Doha on Wednesday.
“You are a human being, you have an opinion, and then when you play football you play football. You do your job first and you have to respect that.”
Ozil, a German of Turkish origin, condemned China’s crackdown on Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang in a tweet last week.
In response, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV pulled its coverage of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Manchester City last weekend.
Arsenal have distanced themselves from Ozil’s comments, but Chinese state media warned that they would have “serious implications” for his club. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced China’s reaction over the matter.
“What is important is that Ozil has an individual responsibility. He does not carry the word of Arsenal Football Club, so what he says is about himself and not about Arsenal,” added Wenger, who oversaw Ozil’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid in 2013.
However, the Frenchman added: “When you make a comment about your individual opinion, you accept the consequences of it.”
Wenger, now 70, is in Qatar — where this week’s Club World Cup is taking place — in his new role as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.
However, he continues to monitor goings-on at his old club very closely and admits to being saddened by Arsenal’s current travails.
Wenger departed in May 2018 after 22 years in charge and his successor, Unai Emery, was sacked late last month. Former player Mikel Arteta is believed to be close to becoming the next manager.
Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League, seven points adrift of the Champions League places.
“When I left the club was in a very strong financial position and they bought many players in between,” said Wenger of the changes at the club.
“They have not all worked out but it’s not I believe a question of time, the change can be very efficient very quickly, and it is just about the right decision-making.”
Arteta, who played for the club under Wenger and is currently Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, is just 37 and has not yet worked as a manager in his own right.
However, Wenger believes the Spaniard has a “great future.”
“He has learned a lot in his first position as an assistant coach, and after that he will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level, and he will have to be surrounded well, have a good environment at the club.
“I think the most important thing is that every club — and Arsenal especially — is built on special values, and inside the club people have to take care of that.”

Topics: Arsenal Arsene Wenger mesut Ozil Uighurs

Related

Media
Chinese TV pulls Arsenal match after Ozil’s Uighur comments
World
Arsenal’s Ozil condemns Muslim silence over Uighurs

Latest updates

Xi lands in Macau for China handover anniversary party
Wenger defends Ozil after Uighur comments cause storm in China
8 Portuguese men charged with fighting for Daesh in Syria
House opens session ahead of historic vote on Trump impeachment
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman meets South Korea’s foreign minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.