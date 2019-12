Libya requests direct Turkish intervention

DUBAI: Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj, met with faction leaders on Thursday to discuss their request of a Turkish intervention in Tripoli, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Media affiliated to the Libyan Government of National Accord said they have agreed to activate the military memorandum of understanding with Turkey.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wants to see an end to the conflict in Libya, stating that he will discuss the issue with a Turkish delegation in Russia in the coming days.

Moscow and Ankara have backed different sides in the conflict, which began in 2014.