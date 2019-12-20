Philippine raid nabs 342 illegal Chinese gaming workers

You are here

The Chinese arrested late on Thursday were at a registered gambling firm that had yet to secure a license from the state gaming regulator. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 December 2019
  • Licensed online gaming operations introduced in 2016 have been a boon in bringing money to the Philippine economy
  • Illegal businesses are attracting massive numbers of Chinese migrants have also mushroomed, due largely to vested interests, corruption and weak law enforcement
MANILA: Philippine authorities said on Friday they arrested 342 Chinese workers in a raid on an unlicensed gambling operation, part of a crackdown on illegal migration and an illicit gaming industry that is being fueled by mainland China’s appetite for betting.
Licensed online gaming operations introduced in 2016 have been a boon in bringing money to the Philippine economy, but illegal businesses attracting massive numbers of Chinese migrants have also mushroomed, due largely to vested interests, corruption and weak law enforcement.
Illegal operations far outnumber those being regulated, and do not pay no tax. Law enforcement bodies and the Chinese government suspect some are fronts for crime, including money laundering.
The Chinese arrested late on Thursday were at a registered gambling firm that had yet to secure a license from the state gaming regulator.
“We had reason to suspect that the company is a front for illegal cyber activities and investment scams,” said Fortunato Manahan, chief of the Bureau of Immigration’s intelligence division.
Though Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has good relations with China, where gambling is prohibited, he has refused its request to ban gaming operations that cater to mainland Chinese.
Chinese gaming companies and their employees have been blamed for driving up office and residential rent, so much so that Makati City, Manila’s main business hub, has banned the issue of new licenses to gaming firms.
In August, Cambodia heeded Chinese pressure to ban online gambling, which has drawn both Chinese investment and crime to the country.

Friday prayers at Kashmir grand mosque after four months

  • Locals reported the that the recent closure was the longest since 1947
  • The Indian government shut down Internet and phone lines to back its August 5 move.
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
AFP

SRINAGAR, India: Friday prayers were held in Kashmir’s historic main mosque for the first time since New Delhi revoked the restive region’s semi-autonomous status in August and imposed a security lockdown.
Some thousand worshippers gathered for afternoon prayers at the iconic mosque after security was removed from its main gates, images showed.
Locals say the recent closure was the longest the 13th-century mosque had endured since Kashmir was split between India and Pakistan in 1947 after independence from Britain.
Jamia Masjid is in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar — a hotbed of anti-Indian sentiment, with Friday prayers often followed by street protests.
Before the crackdown, chief cleric and influential separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered sermons and political messages at the sprawling mosque every Friday.
He is among thousands of people, including separatist leaders opposed to Indian rule, taken into custody by authorities after New Delhi’s decision.
The Indian government shut down Internet and phone lines, and flooded the Muslim-majority region with security forces to back its August 5 move.
Some of the restrictions have been eased in recent days but the area remains tense.
An armed rebellion against Indian rule has raged for decades in Kashmir, which has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.

