Daesh losing hold of southern Philippines, says top general

Dilapidated structures in the war-torn area of Marawi tell the tale of the horrors that the southern Philippine city was subjected to in this photo taken in May. (AN photo)
Updated 19 December 2019
BAKER ATYANI

  • Leadership vacuum, lack of food, finances weakened terrorists: Lt. Gen. Sobejana
MANILA: A top Philippines general in charge of the troubled Mindanao region has said that the popularity of Daesh had diminished “significantly” as trust in the government had grown and insurgents had been crushed by a continuing military offensive.

The Philippines has been concerned that Daesh supporters from the region and those fleeing Iraq and Syria are exploiting the porous borders, lawlessness and abundant arms found in Mindanao, southern Philippines, to take refuge in its far-flung villages.

The Philippines military is currently fighting on multiple fronts in Mindanao to defeat home-grown Daesh loyalists, bandits and communist insurgents. The region has been under martial law since May 2017. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said this month that martial law would be lifted by the end of this year.

“Yes, it has been declared; the decision of the president is based on our security assessment that we submitted to the secretary of national defense,” Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, told Arab News on Dec. 10.

Daesh territory in Iraq and Syria, once the size of Britain, has shrunk after years of American-backed bombing and ground combat by Kurdish and Iraqi militia fighters. But the group has inspired militants in Europe, West Africa, across the Middle East and Asia and through to Indonesia and the Philippines, where the group’s influence has taken a hold in Mindanao.

Daesh first made a big push for southern Philippines recruitment in 2016, circulating videos online calling out to militants who could not travel to Iraq and Syria. The next year, militants who had pledged allegiance to Daesh took over the city of Marawi in Mindanao. By the time the army prevailed five months later, the largest Muslim-majority city in the country lay in ruins. At least 900 insurgents were killed, including foreign fighters and Isnilon Hapilon, Deash’s East Asia chief.

“The adversary’s popularity has diminished significantly,” Sobejana, commander of the Western Mindanao Command, told Arab News when asked about threats from Daesh in Mindanao. “The identified Daesh-inspired individuals have been neutralized; they are trying to recruit but the people are very much aware that the things that they are doing do not offer any good to the populace, so they are becoming unpopular.”

“The people, the community, appreciate the government’s peace initiatives, both the military and civil government’s; so the trust and confidence of the people in our government is very high,” Sobejana said, adding that the security situation had “improved a lot.”

Since the Jan. 27 cathedral bombing this year on the island of Jolo, the military has responded with airstrikes, and 10,000 soldiers in Jolo and American surveillance drones monitor the southern Philippine archipelago.

But even as the military offensive intensifies, the government avoids conceding that the Philippines is in the global slipstream of extremism. Top officials have played down incidents in which Daesh has sent foreign fighters and financing to the Philippines for deadly attacks.

Sobejana said that authorities were presently monitoring eight foreign nationals while 60 others were on a watch list. These included citizens of Bangladesh, Turkish, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sweden, Egypt and other nations who were turning to the Philippines after stints in Iraq and Syria.

Some officials say that fighters from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Middle East are known to have entered the Philippines and settled in strongholds of the Abu Sayyaf militant group, notorious for kidnapping and piracy, from where they had been recruiting fighters in remote Muslim communities.

However, Sobejana said that a leadership vacuum, difficult logistics, and lack of food and finances had weakened Daesh-linked groups.

“Abu Dar was supposed to replace Isnilon Hapilon but when I was the commander of the 6th Infantry Division he was neutralized in Lanao Del Sur. Hajjan Sawadjaan I think is being groomed to replace Abu Dar, but I think with their status right now in Sulu, they have a hard time against the government forces; I do not know if he would still be considered as the next emir.”

Additionally, Sobejana said, the civil government, particularly the immigration department and other uniformed services, were ensuring that no foreign militants entered the country, which had also helped to improve security.

“So they are securing the seaports and airports while we on the ground, particularly the southwestern part of the country, we are trying our best to secure the porous borders and all the possible entry points,” Sobejana said, adding that an agreement with Indonesia and Malaysia to create a tripartite cooperative agreement to jointly patrol the seas within the boundaries of the three countries had also contributed to the decrease in threat levels.

“Military effort is not enough to totally solve this problem,” the army commander said. “We need the active involvement of the civil government, particularly the local government.”

Philippines convicts key clan members in 2009 massacre

  • The mass killing has largely unraveled as an offshoot of a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas
  • A mass of 58 people died in the deadly massacre, including 32 media workers
MANILA: A Philippine court has found key members of a powerful political clan guilty of the 2009 massacre in southern Maguindanao province that left 57 people, including 32 media workers, dead.
They were sentenced to life imprisonment, which is 40 years in the Philippines, the maximum punishment allowed by law.
The case involves more than 100 detained suspects led by members of the Ampatuan family and many police officers and government militiamen. It has dragged on in a high-profile test of the Southeast Asian nation’s notoriously clogged and vulnerable judicial system. About 80 suspects in the 2009 massacre in southern Ampatuan town remain at large.
While the mass killing has largely unraveled as an offshoot of a violent electoral rivalry common in many rural areas, it has also showcased the threats faced by journalists in the Philippines. Thirty-two of those gunned down were local reporters and media workers in the worst single attack on journalists in the world.
“If I have the power to kill them all in a blink of an eye, I would have done it. But I realized in the end that I’m not a demon like them,” said Mary Grace Morales. Her husband, a reporter of a local provincial newspaper, and her elder sister, the paper’s publisher, were among those killed mostly in a blaze of automatic rifle fire as they begged for their lives.
“What I can accept is a 100% conviction of all the accused,” Morales told The Associated Press in an interview on the eve of the court verdict. “An acquittal of even one of the principal suspects will be unacceptable.”
Morales, her daughter and a handful of close relatives of the slain journalists were flown to Manila with the help of a media watchdog, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, to hear the judgment.
In a candlelit protest Wednesday night in a park, they held portraits of their slain relatives and joined reporters in calling for justice, the defense of press freedom and the conviction of the Ampatuan family members, led by Andal Ampatuan Jr.
Then a town mayor, Ampatuan Jr. allegedly led nearly 200 armed followers who blocked a seven-vehicle convoy carrying the wife, sisters and other relatives and lawyers of Esmael Mangudadatu, a politician who decided to run for governor of Maguindanao province. He challenged the powerful Ampatuan clan, who held sway over almost every aspect of life in the impoverished region wrecked by a Muslim insurgency, witnesses testified.
The journalists joined the convoy on Nov. 23, 2009, to cover the filing of candidacy of Mangudadatu in an election office in Maguindanao’s capital. Mangudadatu, now a legislator in the House of Representatives, was not in the convoy for security reasons.
The gunmen commandeered the convoy, including the passengers of two unsuspecting cars that got stuck in the traffic, to a nearby hilltop, where a waiting backhoe had dug huge pits to be used in burying the victims and their vehicles.
Ampatuan Jr. and his followers allegedly opened fire on the victims at close range and hurriedly escaped after sensing that army troops were approaching. The badly mutilated bodies were found inside the vans, sprawled on the ground or buried in the pits with some of the vehicles, in a gruesome scene that drew international outrage and shocked many even in a country long used to political violence.
Ampatuan Jr. along with his father and other siblings and relatives were placed under arrest after negotiations with officials of then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. The Ampatuan clan, backed by government firepower and armed militias, had helped quell Muslim guerrillas in the region.
Ampatuan Jr.’s father died in detention in 2015. The family patriarch allegedly approved the plot over family dinner, according to the testimony of one witness.
The Ampatuans have denied the allegations and were expected to appeal if they are convicted. There is no death penalty in the Philippines and life in prison is the maximum sentence.
Human Rights Watch called on the government to bolster efforts to apprehend about 80 suspects who remain at large, warning that they pose a threat to witnesses, including families of the victims.
At least three witnesses against the Ampatuans have been killed over the years, according to Nena Santos, a lawyer for Mangudadatu and families of several other victims. She said she had been threatened with death multiple times and offered a huge amount of money to withdraw from the case.
Gloria Teodoro, whose journalist husband was among the victims, said the government should work to eradicate the lethal mix of problems that allowed the massacre to happen, including the large number of high-powered firearms in the hands of many politicians and clans and a long-entrenched culture of impunity.
A conviction would be a powerful deterrent, Teodoro said.
“If justice is not attained, if they played around with this case, we will see more of these. Maybe not in such a gruesome scale but it will happen again,” she said.

