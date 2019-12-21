You are here

Flamengo aim to stop Liverpool at Club World Cup final

Flamengo players warm up during a training session. The team will play the Club World Cup final match against Liverpool in Doha on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 21 December 2019
AFP

  • Jorge Jesus was only appointed by the Rio de Janeiro giants in June, the arrival of the white-haired 65-year-old Portuguese coach raising eyebrows in Brazil
AFP

DOHA: Jurgen Klopp’s impact on Liverpool during four years in charge has been transformative, but the man in the opposing dugout in Saturday’s Club World Cup final has needed just a few short months to make history at Flamengo.

Jorge Jesus was only appointed by the Rio de Janeiro giants in June, the arrival of the white-haired 65-year-old Portuguese coach raising eyebrows in Brazil.

He immediately made his mark and in the last month has seen the country’s best-supported side win the Copa Libertadores for just the second time and then claim a first Brazilian title in a decade, finishing 16 points clear.

Jesus has overseen just two defeats in 29 league games and his team are now one win away from lifting the Club World Cup after defeating Al-Hilal 3-1 on Tuesday.

Only the small matter of Klopp’s Liverpool stands between them and a first victory for South America in this competition since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012.

“This is the most important game of my career. It is the cherry on the cake of Flamengo’s season, the biggest final I have been involved in,” said Jesus. Those comments speak to the importance of this occasion in South America, with the Club World Cup their one chance to compete with Europe’s giants. Interest in this competition is always muted in Europe, especially as it comes in the middle of the club season. Meanwhile, the number of Flamengo fans visible around Doha, decked out in red and black, confirms what this event means to them.

“We will be at our very best,” said the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis to Globoesporte.

Jesus has taken them there, to their 74th and final game in 2019, having become a rare foreign coach to work in Brazil, never mind succeed.

Jesus was already a comparative veteran when his managerial career really took off upon joining Benfica in 2009.

He stayed six years, becoming their longest-serving coach while winning three Portuguese titles and reaching two Europa League finals. His move to Flamengo came after three more years at Sporting Lisbon and a brief stint at Al-Hilal.

Regular observers of Brazilian football have noticed the success he has enjoyed with a more typically intense, European approach, and that will give them reason to believe an upset could happen against Klopp’s team.

“Of course with Jorge Jesus there is European influence but the players themselves are already quality,” Klopp insisted.

“If there was not a European coach it would already be difficult. Jorge Jesus is very, very experienced and was very successful in Portugal and now in Brazil as well, so we have a lot of respect for that.”

Liverpool are hoping victory can give them renewed energy in their draining Premier League title push.

It has been quite a week for the Anfield club since they beat Watford 2-0 last Saturday and moved 10 points clear at the top of the table.

'I'm 100 percent Tottenham': no divided loyalties for Jose Mourinho against Chelsea

AFP

  • Mourinho once claimed he could never manage Tottenham due to his Chelsea loyalty
  • Mourinho will remember that some Chelsea fans gave him a hard time
AFP

LONDON: Jose Mourinho insists his loyalties are completely with Tottenham as the former Chelsea boss prepares for an emotional clash with his old club.
Mourinho once claimed he could never manage Tottenham due to his two successful spells with their London rivals Chelsea.
But the Portuguese coach accepted Tottenham's offer to replace Mauricio Pochettino in November and on Sunday he will come face to face with Chelsea for the first time since taking charge in north London.
While Mourinho earned his place in Chelsea folklore for the six trophies he won at Stamford Bridge, which include three Premier League titles, he made it clear he no longer concerns himself with the Blues because his allegiance is with Tottenham.
"For me, it's a game. I am 100 per cent Tottenham, 100 per cent my club always, all my career," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.
"No space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them. Everything. I kept nothing.
"I gave everything but they are my previous clubs. I give everything to my club - my club is Tottenham.
"It's so easy for me to play that game. Difficult because of Chelsea's quality but not difficult from an emotional point of view."
Mourinho will remember that some Chelsea fans gave him a hard time when he returned to the Bridge as Manchester United boss, chanting "you're not special anymore" in reference to his self-styled 'special one' nickname.
He is likely to endure more taunts from Chelsea supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, adding another layer of intrigue to an already explosive fixture.
Tottenham are in good form in the early days of Mourinho's reign and another win over Chelsea, who have struggled in recent weeks, would take them above the Blues in the top four despite trailing their rivals by 12 points when Pochettino was dismissed.
Mourinho will come up against a familiar face in the opposition dugout in the shape of Frank Lampard, one of the key players his two reigns at Chelsea.
The former Real Madrid boss revealed there will be a big hug waiting for Lampard, but he will not be inviting him for a post-match drink.
"I don't think so because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters," Mourinho said.
"Until now I didn't invite any managers to go there and I don't think I'll do that with Frank.
"But like I used to say, a big hug before the game and another after the game, that's for sure independent of results and who is happy.
"I think our feelings will be forever. I'll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player.
"Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday."

