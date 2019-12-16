Liverpool to face Atletico in Champions League last 16, Real Madrid and Manchester City drawn together

You are here

Holders Liverpool will return to the scene of last season’s Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition, while the biggest clash of the round will see Real Madrid and Manchester City face off. (AP)
NYON, Switzerland: Holders Liverpool will return to the scene of last season’s Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday and Manchester City face 13-time winners Real Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano, where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June, for the first leg of their tie against three-time runners-up Atletico.
“The task is going to be difficult because we have opponents who are the reigning champions,” said Atletico director Clemente Villaverde.
“They are the champions, they have all the assets to be called the best team in Europe. We will have to use all our hard work and our experience. We know they are not going to make it easy.”
Pep Guardiola’s City, who are trying to win a first Champions League crown, face a tough task against Real, the record winners of Europe’s top club prize, for a place in the quarter-finals.
The two clubs met in the 2015-16 semifinals, the furthest City have progressed in the tournament. That tie was won 1-0 on aggregate by Madrid.
“It is a difficult one, of course. Real Madrid have won 13 times so they are the best,” City director of football Txiki Begiristain told BT Sport.
“We want to be the best so we want to beat them.”
The clash is a first competitive meeting between Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane, who won the Champions League three times in a row with Real from 2016.
“They are a big opponent, very powerful in every sense,” said Real director Emilio Butragueno.
“It’s going to be an exciting tie — one of those that makes us love this wonderful sport.”
Chelsea face German giants Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2012 final won by the Blues.
However, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has fond memories of London, where the Bavarians beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 final at Wembley.
“We’re happy to go to London, we have great experiences from there. Chelsea are a dangerous team and we must take them extremely seriously,” said Neuer.
Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski is the competition’s leading scorer this season after netting 10 times in five group stage games.
Paris Saint-Germain, who impressed in the group stage and will be trying to avoid a fourth successive last-16 exit, will take on 1997 champions Dortmund.
Barcelona will play Napoli for the first time as the Catalan giants, five-time European champions, attempt to move on from last season’s painful semifinal loss to Liverpool.
Napoli appointed Gennaro Gattuso as coach last week after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked just hours after a 4-0 win over Genk which sent the Italian side into the last 16.
Italian champions Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will fancy their chances of overcoming French side Lyon, who lost captain Memphis Depay to a season-ending injury Sunday.
“We can’t complain. Last year we faced Atletico which was a harder draw, I think,” Juventus vice president Pavel Nedvev told Sky.
“We can be happy, but if you’re not in form come February, March you won’t get through.”
Tottenham Hotspur, beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in last season’s final in Spain, will lock horns with Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, who are through to the knockout stages for the first time.
Spurs can count on the experience of new coach Jose Mourinho — a two-time winner of the competition, with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.
The Portuguese is one of five managers appointed by clubs who made it through to the knockout rounds who were not in charge when the draw for the group stage was made.
Champions League debutants Atalanta continue their adventure against two-time former finalists Valencia, who knocked out Ajax in midweek to finish top of their group.
This is the first time since the current Champions League format was introduced in 2003 that every club through to the last 16 has come from Europe’s biggest five domestic leagues.
The first legs will be played over February 18-19 and February 25-26 with the return fixtures scheduled for March 10, 11, 17 and 18.
The final is on May 30 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, where Liverpool won a thrilling 2005 final on penalties against AC Milan.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will play against Belgian champions Club Brugge in the round of 32 of the Europa League.
Monday’s draw also paired Arsenal, last year’s runner-up in the second-tier competition, with Greek club Olympiakos.
Brugge dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, which included Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. They drew 2-2 at Madrid.
Ajax, which also transferred across from the group stage of the Champions League, were drawn to play Getafe, with the first leg in Spain.
Three seasons ago, United beat Ajax in the Europa League final to secure a place in the Champions League.
Other teams switching across as third-place finishers in their Champions League groups include Benfica and Shakhtar Donetsk, who were drawn to play each other.
Inter Milan were paired with Ludogorets Razgrad, and Salzburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt.
Arsenal will play the first leg against Olympiakos in Greece. Record five-time champions Sevilla were paired with Romanian club Cluj, and Roma will play Gent.
The first legs will be played on Feb. 20, with the return games on Feb. 27.
The May 27 final will be in Gdansk, Poland.

Topics: football soccer champions league UEFA Champions League Europa League Premier league La Liga

Tennis champ Daniil Medvedev lauds Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Tennis Cup, calls for its return

Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Tennis champ Daniil Medvedev lauds Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Tennis Cup, calls for its return

  • The chairman of the General Sports Authority said there are already plans of bringing the tournament back in 2020
  • World number five Medvedev emerged victorious in the weekend’s multimillion-dollar event played out at the 15,000-seater Diriyah Arena
Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Recently crowned Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has praised Saudi Arabia’s organization of the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup held this weekend, adding the tournament should be a regular tour fixture.

Fresh off his win at the tournament held on the outskirts of Riyadh, Medvedev said: “I really loved everything here – organization, court, fans, people. Everything was super great and hopefully it’s not going to stop and I’m going to come back next year. I think in three or four years it could be one of the best tournaments on tour.”

He said the other players were also happy about the local support, and that the Cup has “all the ingredients” of a standout tour event.

Belgian player David Goffin said: “It was great. The fans were super excited to see professional tennis here. The atmosphere was super nice on center court. I hope to come back next year for what will hopefully be an even better tournament for me.”

World number five Medvedev, 23, emerged victorious in the weekend’s multimillion-dollar event played out at the 15,000-seater Diriyah Arena – besting seven other players during three days of hard-court tennis.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Chairman of the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, has confirmed that plans for the tournament’s return in 2020 were already underway.

“This is only the start of tennis in our country but what an incredible start,” he said.

He added: “Already we are discussing plans for an even bigger and better 2020 edition.”

Topics: Diriyah Cup Ad Diriyah Season DIRIYAH SEASON Saudi Arabia tennis

