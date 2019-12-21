Second Winter at Tantora festival begins in ancient Saudi city of AlUla

You are here

Visitors will have a chance to enjoy the stunning natural beauty of the region from a unique perspective in balloons or classic airplanes. (Supplied)
  • Visitors will have a chance to learn about important historical sites, in addition to exploring the canyons and valleys in off-road vehicles
ALULA: The culture and traditions of AlUla are in the spotlight at the second Winter at Tantora festival, which began on Thursday.

Each weekend until March 7, a wide range of events and activities will take place reflecting the convergence of the cultures of East and West. Organizers want to highlight the cultural value and historical symbolism of AlUla, which is located in northwestern Saudi Arabia and throughout history has been a meeting point for cultures and civilizations from all over the world.

In addition to guided archaeological tours and heritage events, the festival highlights include live music and dance performances at the incredible Maraya Concert Hall, a 500-seater, glass-covered, world-class theater. One of the shows to look out for is “Jameel Buthainah,” featuring the renowned Caracalla Dance Theater from Lebanon.

Other attractions include Wadi Al-Qura Souq, a winter park, and the old town of AlUla itself. International artists who will perform during the festival include opera singers Jose Carreras and Andrea Bocelli, “popera” pioneers Il Divo, Greek composer Yanni, Latin music legends Enrique Iglesias and the Gipsy Kings, and pop stars Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jamiroquai, Lionel Richie, Craig David, Kool & The Gang and Sister Sledge.

“Winter at Tantora offers its visitors an exceptional opportunity to enjoy unearthed archaeological and natural sites, which are among the most important in the world,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

He added that visitors will have a chance to learn about important historical sites and enjoy the stunning natural beauty of the area from a unique perspective in balloons or classic airplanes, in addition to exploring the canyons and valleys in off-road vehicles.

Tours will be led by guides from AlUla who have detailed knowledge of the area and its history and have received professional training in France, the US and the UAE. In addition, 24 young chefs from the area will work under the supervision of an elite group of international chefs to provide food that combines the culinary culture of AlUla with international cuisine.

  • The festival’s Retail Therapy area has several booths set up by local vendors offering clothing, jewelry and even perfumes for people to try
RIYADH: Up to 100 DJs pumping out electronic dance music across five stages until the early hours of the morning make the MDL Beast Festival every music fan’s dream.

However, with 10 hours of nonstop music playing to the crowds every night, it’s only natural that people might want to take a break from the high-energy tunes.

Fortunately, MDL Beast has them covered.

The festival’s Retail Therapy area has several booths set up by local vendors offering clothing, jewelry and even perfumes for people to try.

Handmade Saudi-inspired jewelry, T-shirts and hoodies with quirky slogans and designs, and traditional Saudi scents are expected to be especially popular.

Two booths in the shopping area will help festivalgoers get their glam on with face painting, glitter makeup, colorful beaded braids and even henna designs on their hands.

Branded festival merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and reusable water bottles to MDL Beast bandanas, will also be on sale at two locations.

STC, the Kingdom’s biggest telecom provider, has set up a mini-stage at its main booth, with contests and prizes for visitors.

However, the company’s biggest and most appreciated contribution to MDL Beast has been its soundproof booths and charging stations, which are spread around the festival area, allowing people to make calls comfortably without having to shout over the constant music.

