No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame cathedral for first time in two centuries

Firefighters douse flames and smoke billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. (AFP)
The steeple and spire of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019. (AFP)
A picture taken on December 19, 2019 shows cranes outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was partially destroyed when fire broke out beneath the roof on April 15, 2019. (AFP)
No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame cathedral for first time in two centuries

  • The building had remained open for Christmas through two centuries, being forced to close only during the anti-Catholic revolutionary period
  • The culture ministry said in October that nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) had been pledged or raised for the reconstruction
PARIS: Notre-Dame cathedral will fail to hold a Christmas mass for the first time since 1803, French officials confirmed on Saturday, as workers continue to repair and rebuild the Paris landmark eight months after a devastating fire.
The cathedral’s press office said midnight mass would still be celebrated on Christmas Eve by rector Patrick Chauvet but it would be held at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.
Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the River Seine, was ravaged by the April 15 blaze — losing its gothic spire, roof and many precious artefacts.
The building had remained open for Christmas through two centuries of often tumultuous history — including the Nazi occupation in World War II — being forced to close only during the anti-Catholic revolutionary period in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
President Emmanuel Macron has set a timetable of five years to completely repair the eight-centuries-old structure, which remains shrouded in scaffolding with a vast crane looming over it.
Paris prosecutors suspect criminal negligence and opened an investigation in June, suggesting a stray cigarette butt or an electrical fault could be the culprit.
The culture ministry said in October that nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) had been pledged or raised for the reconstruction.

Catholic Church is losing influence, Pope Francis warns

Catholic Church is losing influence, Pope Francis warns

  • ‘We are no longer the only ones today to produce culture, neither the first nor the most listened to’
  • Pope Francis: Change requires ‘a change in pastoral mentality’
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday called on church leaders for a “change in mentality,” saying the Christian faith is less heeded — even ignored — in the modern world.
New methods were needed to help “reposition our ways of thinking and our attitudes,” the pope warned in his traditional Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, the Vatican’s top administrative body.
“We are no longer the only ones today to produce culture, neither the first nor the most listened to,” the Argentinian pontiff said.
“We are no longer in a regime of Christianity because faith — especially in Europe, but also in a large part of the West — is no longer an obvious presupposition of living together; worse, it is often denied, mocked, marginalized and ridiculed.”
The change requires “a change in pastoral mentality,” said the Jesuit pope, the first from Latin America in the history of the Catholic Church.
Since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has sought to shake up the powerful and conservative Curia. But he has continued to be met by resistance from many members of the body who reject greater control over their freedom and finances.
In previous Christmas greetings, Francis has taken a harsher tone against the cardinals and bishops within the Curia, calling out “cliques” and “traitors” within the bureaucracy.
Francis has created new “dicasteries,” or ministries, such as in communication, to better respond to a more digitized culture and try to break down the silos between different departments.
In his speech on Saturday, Francis also warned against “the temptation to fall back on the past” instead of “engaging in significant changes.”
Such “rigidity,” he said, “arises from the fear of change that ends up spreading stakes and obstacles in the land of common good, transforming it into a land mine of incommunicability and hate.”

