You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt beach resorts fight global scourge of plastic trash

Egypt beach resorts fight global scourge of plastic trash

Hurghada and other cities of Egypt’s Red Sea province prohibited single-use plastic products in June, enforcing the ban with stiff fines. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwhre

Updated 21 December 2019
AFP

Egypt beach resorts fight global scourge of plastic trash

  • Single-use plastics are no longer seen in the city
  • Fast-food chains and grocery stores have switched to wood-based or paper packaging
Updated 21 December 2019
AFP

HURGHADA, Egypt: Combing the Red Sea beach at an Egyptian luxury resort, workers find bagfuls of plastic garbage — but the news isn’t all bad, thanks to a new environmental initiative.
Pointing at five bags filled with plastic bottles, straws, shopping bags and similar refuse, 20-year-old Wael said: “This isn’t very much — six months ago the plastic waste here filled up trucks.”
Like a growing number of coastal cities, the Egyptian resort of Hurghada this year decided to fight back against the mountains of plastic trash polluting the world’s oceans.
Environmentalists had long campaigned against the blight of polymer refuse floating on waves, washing up on beaches and harming coral reefs and marine wildlife.
Divers recently rescued a shark by removing a plastic ring from around its neck, says local campaign group the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA).
So in June the popular tourist resort and other cities of Egypt’s Red Sea province prohibited single-use plastic products, enforcing the ban with stiff fines.
Since then, disposable plastic shopping bags and throw-away utensils have been largely replaced with alternative products made from paper, other organic materials and biodegradable plastic.
“Single-use plastics are no longer to be seen in the city,” said Ahmed Al-Gharib, manager of a luxury hotel in central Hurghada.
HEPCA says that while the problem hasn’t disappeared, a big difference can be seen at the city’s waste sorting plant.
The amount of plastic waste received there fell to 141 tons in November, down from 230 tons during the same month a year earlier.
The world currently produces more than 300 million tons of plastic annually. Scientists estimate there are at least five trillion pieces of the stuff floating in our oceans.
The United Nations says only nine percent of plastic ever produced has been recycled.
It is a global problem that requires many local solutions, including in Egypt where many tourists no longer accept single-use plastic and welcome the change.
Egypt’s Red Sea province depends heavily on income from tourists, many of whom come to snorkel and scuba dive among its spectacular reefs — delicate ecosystems particularly threatened by both global warming and plastic pollution.
Authorities are taking the new ban seriously, fining a Hurghada shopping center 20,000 Egyptian pounds (more than $1,200) after seizing plastic bags there, local media reported in August.
HEPCA executive director Heba Shawky said such fines had helped bring more than 70 percent of Hurghada’s shops in line.
Since the ban, the group and authorities have distributed tens of thousands of reusable bags to residents and businesses, to deter the use of single-use plastic bags.
Fast-food chains and grocery stores have switched to wood-based or paper packaging.
And most hotels in and around Hurghada have given up disposable plastic cups and utensils.
“We now use either acrylic or wooden cups and utensils” designed to be reused or to break down naturally, Gharib told AFP.
Mohamed Musa, director of another resort’s food and beverage department, said that plastic waste resulting from a single hotel meal-time had been cut from up to two tons to about 750 kilogrammes.
“The entire city has become cleaner than before,” he said.

Topics: Egypt plastic Hurghada beaches resorts

Related

Middle-East
Egypt’s ‘history of humanity’ monuments face climate change threat
Special
Middle-East
Egyptian adventurer aims to raise awareness about plastic pollution

Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

  • The resolution, drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany, would have allowed cross-border humanitarian deliveries for a further 12 months from two points in Turkey and one in Iraq
  • Russia and China vetoed the text while the remaining 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor
Updated 29 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said Russia and China had blood on their hands after the two countries used a veto of a UN Security Council resolution to block cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey and Iraq to millions of Syrian civilians.
“The Russian Federation’s and China’s veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world
Enter
keywords
“To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands,” he added.
Russia, backed by China, on Friday cast its 14th UN Security Council veto since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
The resolution, drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany, would have allowed cross-border humanitarian deliveries for a further 12 months from two points in Turkey and one in Iraq. But Syrian ally Russia only wanted to approve the two Turkish crossings for six months and had proposed its own draft text.
Russia and China vetoed the text while the remaining 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor. A resolution needs a minimum nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.
“The United States will remain committed to helping the voiceless, the hungry, the displaced, and the orphaned receive the humanitarian aid they require to survive no matter where they live,” Pompeo said.
Since 2014 the United Nations and aid groups have crossed into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places annually authorized by the Security Council. In a bid to compromise with Russia, the Jordan crossing was dropped by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany from their draft.
The current authorization for the four border crossings in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan ends on Jan. 10, so the Security Council could still attempt to reach an agreement, though some diplomats acknowledged this could now be difficult.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Russia Syria China UN veto UN Security Council

Related

Analysis
Middle-East
Russia, Syrian regime enter troubled waters of East Med
Business & Economy
China announces new tariff exemptions for US chemical, oil products

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco leads fight against methane
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil rises on US growth and easing of trade tensions with China
Russia and Ukraine outline five-year gas transit deal to end row
OIC condemns Brazil for opening trade office in Jerusalem
Nord Stream 2 work halts ahead of US defense bill

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.