MDL Beast festival shakes Riyadh on last day

Fans enjoy themselves at the MDL Beast music festival in Riyadh on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB takes the “Big Beast” stage at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Fans arrive at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Acrobatic dancers enthral the crowds with striking performances at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Acrobatic dancers enthral the crowds with striking performances at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB takes the “Big Beast” stage at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3HAB takes the “Big Beast” stage at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Fans arrive at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Acrobatic dancers enthral the crowds with striking performances at the MDL Beast music festival on Dec.21, 2019. (AN photo/Huda Bashatah)
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

MDL Beast festival shakes Riyadh on last day

  • DJ R3hab, who was performing at the Big Beast, told Arab News the festival was amazing
  • The stages on the last day were taken by the some of the biggest artists in the world including Steve Aoki, Afrojack and Dish Dash
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The biggest music festival had to end with a bang as it needed to outdo the last two days — and the MDL line-up delivered.

There were not as many people as there were on the previous two days, however the enthusiasm and quality of the event was suitably “beastly.”

The international DJs and artists collaborated with Arabic artists to create new and modified music special to the Saudi fans. Afrojack collaborated with Rashed Al-Majed, R3hab collaborated with Amr Diab and then they collaborated among themselves — giving the fans an exclusive R3hab and Afrojack stage.

R3hab said: “I haven’t really met Amr Diab before, we have just chatted on the Internet, so I am hoping to give him a big hug and work with him as I am a fan.”

The DJ said that he will be eagerly waiting for the next MDL Beast festival and the next Jeddah Season as he would love to return.

He was also excited to be working with Arabic music as he is from an Arab background. “I grew up with this kind of music so I am very thrilled with this opportunity.”

DJ R3hab, who was performing at the Big Beast, told Arab News: “The quality of the festival was amazing, the sound is good, the festival itself looks amazing, every little thing is well done and I am happy with that because it means that next year it will be bigger and better.”

The stages on the last day were taken by the some of the biggest artists in the world including Steve Aoki, Afrojack and Dish Dash.

 

“If a year ago someone told me that I would be performing in Saudi Arabia in front of 50,000 people I would not believe them.” MC Money Cgc told Arab News.

“I am very happy and proud of myself that I was a part of this event,” said the artist, the first woman in Riyadh to do graffiti art.

She told Arab News that events like this allowed artists like her to shine through. She said that she wanted to open doors for Saudi women who share her passion.

The festival’s last day saw crowds just as big as those of the previous nights, with bandanas in place and enthusiasm undiminished.

Madhawi Alsarhan, who attended all three of the festival days, said that she was thrilled with the experience and would be first in line to attend a second MDL Beast festival should one occur.

“I would definitely do it again. I’m so happy I didn’t have to take a plane to attend a festival this time. It’s been so great being able to go back to my own home after the concerts,” she said.

 

Artist Noura Binsaiden, who painted the containers for the event, was also thrilled to be a part of the festival.

Concertgoer Lubna Tawfiq told Arab News that she had not made it home until 4 a.m. on the first night, and almost 6 a.m. on the second, but she was there on the third night nonetheless, just as excited as the first two nights.

“I couldn’t wait to be back. I think I’m partied-out now, after three nights, though. But the festival was a perfect length, a great venue, and I enjoyed every second of it,” she said.

As the crowds milled around, wandering from stage to stage, taking in the atmosphere, volunteer organizer Mohannad Masoud told Arab News that while he was relieved the event was almost over, he was also going to miss it.

“MDL Beast has been my every waking hour for so long, it’s almost ridiculous to me that I’m going to wake up tomorrow and not have to worry about it. It’s been an amazing experience though, and I’m so happy to have been part of it,” he said.

It even appears that the bandana culture has made it to outside of the festival and onto social media, where a few netizens have posted pictures of their bandanas in the hope that the trend would catch on.

“Don’t let the bandanas go away just because the event is ending! #MDLBeastForever,” one concertgoer posted on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself wearing his bandana.

OIC condemns Brazil for opening trade office in Jerusalem

Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

OIC condemns Brazil for opening trade office in Jerusalem

  • The OIC expressed its “deep regret” that Brazil had changed its foreign policy toward Palestinians
  • The Arab League also condemned Brazil’s decision on Thursday
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned Brazil’s opening of a trade office in Jerusalem, warning the move would “damage” relations between Brazil and OIC member countries.
The OIC also expressed its “deep regret” that Brazil had changed its foreign policy toward Palestinians and called on its government to reverse the decision as it supports “illegal Israeli policies aimed at encroaching the legal and historic status of the occupied city of Jerusalem.”
The Arab League also condemned Brazil’s decision on Thursday and said that the opening of the trade office will “seriously damage” Brazil’s political and economic interests in the Arab world.
At an emergency meeting convened in Cairo, representatives from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, among other states, criticized Brazil’s move as a violation of international law and voiced their continued support for Palestinian claims to the divided city.
In a statement, the council said that such a “negative change in Brazilian foreign policy toward Palestinians would seriously damage Arab-Brazilian shared political, economic and diplomatic interests,” though did not offer specifics.

