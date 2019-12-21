You are here

Sudan government off of US religious freedom blacklist

Sudanese protesters cheer upon arriving from the capital Khartoum to the town of Atbara to celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled Omar Al-Bashir and to demand justice for slain protesters. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 December 2019
AP

  • US State Department said it upgraded Sudan to a special watch list for religious freedom
  • It cited ‘significant steps taken by the civilian-led transitional government’
CAIRO: The United States dropped Sudan from its list of nations that severely violate religious freedoms, signaling increased support for Sudan’s newly created transitional government.
In a statement, the US State Department said it upgraded Sudan to a special watch list for religious freedom, citing “significant steps taken by the civilian-led transitional government.”
Sudan’s joint military-civilian body was established in August after a popular uprising ousted former authoritarian president Omar Al-Bashir. The State Department praised the new government for its efforts “to address the previous regime’s systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom.”
Sudan cheered the move as the latest sign of warming ties with the US, as it seeks to persuade American officials to remove Sudan from a far more serious blacklist: state sponsors of terrorism. The designation subjects Sudan to sanctions, hindering the new government’s attempts to relieve its debt crisis and attract foreign investment during its fragile transition to democracy.a
During Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s first visit to the White House earlier this month, the US announced that the countries would upgrade their diplomatic relations by exchanging ambassadors for the first time in over two decades.
Sudan’s Minister of Religious Affairs Nasser Al-Din Mufrah on Saturday welcomed Washington’s “important step,” saying his government is working hard to restore religious freedoms. Those freedoms had prevailed in Sudan before the autocrat Al-Bashir seized power in an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989. Al-Bashir became known for fueling ethnic and religious tensions in the diverse nation, waging wars against mainly Christian and animizt rebel groups in the country’s south.
“We will proceed in the direction of promoting recognition, respect and protection for all rights,” wrote Al-Din Mufrah in a message on his Facebook page.

Topics: Sudan religious freedom blacklist United States religious freedom blacklist Omar Al-Bashir

Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

  • The resolution, drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany, would have allowed cross-border humanitarian deliveries for a further 12 months from two points in Turkey and one in Iraq
  • Russia and China vetoed the text while the remaining 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor
Updated 29 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said Russia and China had blood on their hands after the two countries used a veto of a UN Security Council resolution to block cross-border aid deliveries from Turkey and Iraq to millions of Syrian civilians.
“The Russian Federation’s and China’s veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands,” he added.
Russia, backed by China, on Friday cast its 14th UN Security Council veto since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011.
The resolution, drafted by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany, would have allowed cross-border humanitarian deliveries for a further 12 months from two points in Turkey and one in Iraq. But Syrian ally Russia only wanted to approve the two Turkish crossings for six months and had proposed its own draft text.
Russia and China vetoed the text while the remaining 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor. A resolution needs a minimum nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to pass.
“The United States will remain committed to helping the voiceless, the hungry, the displaced, and the orphaned receive the humanitarian aid they require to survive no matter where they live,” Pompeo said.
Since 2014 the United Nations and aid groups have crossed into Syria from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan at four places annually authorized by the Security Council. In a bid to compromise with Russia, the Jordan crossing was dropped by Belgium, Kuwait and Germany from their draft.
The current authorization for the four border crossings in Turkey, Iraq and Jordan ends on Jan. 10, so the Security Council could still attempt to reach an agreement, though some diplomats acknowledged this could now be difficult.

Topics: Mike Pompeo Russia Syria China UN veto UN Security Council

