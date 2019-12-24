Tropical storm ruins Christmas for thousands of Filipinos

You are here

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 December 2019
MANILA: Thousands of people in typhoon-prone central Philippines have had their Christmas plans ruined after they were told to leave their homes as a severe tropical storm approaches.
Officials on Christmas Eve said residents should evacuate coastal areas, and thousands more were stranded at ports with ferry services shut down as the nation hunkered down for rain and strong winds.
Damaging gale- to storm-force winds were forecast over the Asian nation’s Pacific coast in the afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Phanfone’s projected landfall on Samar island as early as 5:00 p.m. (0900 GMT), the state weather service said.
Though much weaker, Phanfone was tracking a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan, the country’s deadliest cyclone on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.
All ships on the storm’s projected path through the central islands were ordered to stay in port, while local executives there told residents of the coasts as well as flood- and landslide-prone areas to move to safety.
“Some families are reluctant to evacuate because they want to celebrate Christmas at home, but local officials will force them out if they refuse to heed our warnings,” regional civil defense official Reyden Cabrigas told AFP.
Cabrigas, speaking by phone from the central city of Tacloban, said evacuations were underway there as well as nearby Samar, but added he did not immediately have a total count.
“We are aiming for zero casualties,” Cabrigas added.
More than 21,000 ferry passengers trying to get home for the mainly Catholic nation’s Christmas holidays have been stranded at ports as shipping shut down, the coast guard said Tuesday.
Local carriers also suspended dozens of domestic flights.
The state weather service said Phanfone, Laotian for “animal,” may strengthen into a typhoon with sustained peak winds of more than 120 kilometers (62 miles) an hour overnight Wednesday.
It advised residents, including those in Manila, to stay indoors on Christmas Day to avoid the high winds which can cause damage to weaker structures.
The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt, and the archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.
Strong winds and associated dangers like floods, landslides, and, more rarely, giant walls of seawater pounding the coasts kill scores of people each year, wipe out farmers’ harvests and destroy infrastructure.
Homes built with flimsy materials, as well as populated areas along the coasts, floodplains, and mountainous interiors, are often the most vulnerable.

Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall protests and clashes

HONG KONG: Chaos broke out in an upscale Hong Kong mall on Tuesday night as riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters who were marking Christmas Eve with a series of flashmob rallies.
Riot police used pepper spray and batons to beat back angry crowds after plainclothes officers made arrests inside Harbor City, a luxury mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of the city’s busiest shopping districts.
Hong Kong’s many malls have become regular protest venues as the city convulses from more than six months of increasingly violent rallies pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
The last month has seen a comparative lull in street violence.
But posts on online forums used by more hard-line protesters have called for pop-up demonstrations over the Christmas and New Year period targeting shopping districts.
Hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered in Harbor City on Tuesday evening, chanting slogans.
Tensions soon rose when a group of plainclothes police were discovered and surrounded within the sprawling shopping center, an AFP reporter on the scene said.
The plainclothes officers made multiple arrests as the crowds threw objects and heckled them.
Riot police quickly arrived at the scene, one aiming a shotgun at protesters as shops quickly shuttered.
Flashmob rallies formed in at least three other locations on Tuesday night with riot police trying to disperse crowds shouting chants and heckling officers.
A former British colony with a sizeable Christian population, Hong Kong is having a distinctly muted Christmas this year.
Swathes of the population are seething against Beijing’s rule and the semi-autonomous city’s local government.
The months of protest have helped tipped a financial hub already battered by the trade war into recession and sparked intense political polarization.
Christmas Eve is usually a major night for retailers and bars, with key districts pedestrianized.
But police said they would not close roads to traffic this year fearing protesters might use the opportunity to gather.
Hong Kong’s protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.
They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing’s rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.
Local leader Carrie Lam eventually scrapped the extradition bill but both she and Beijing have refused any further concessions.
Among the demands being made by protesters is an inquiry into the police, an amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested and the right to elect Hong Kong’s leader.
The fall-off in violence came after hundreds of hardcore protesters were arrested during a campus siege — and after the pro-democracy camp won a landslide in local elections — last month.
That has given city leaders and police some breathing room. But public anger remains palpable.
Earlier this month a huge crowd of some 800,000 people marched peacefully.
The same group behind that rally have applied for permission to hold a similar march on New Year’s Day.
Nonetheless Beijing has thrown is weight behind Lam and dismissed the movement’s grievances.

