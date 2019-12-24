You are here

  • Home
  • IMF says bailout program to get Pakistan out of boom and bust cycle

IMF says bailout program to get Pakistan out of boom and bust cycle

In this file photo, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, US, April 8, 2019. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g766c

Updated 24 December 2019
Khurshid Ahmad

IMF says bailout program to get Pakistan out of boom and bust cycle

  • Pakistan met 6 performance criteria, missed 5 indicative targets — IMF report
  • Slow growth rate may spark agitation in the country, analysts
Updated 24 December 2019
Khurshid Ahmad

KARACHI: International Monetary Fund IMF on Tuesday said with the achievements of all the performance criteria set for the first quarter the fund’s bailout program now moves to the structural reforms to get the country out of boom and bust cycle.
“We see that the authorities remain strongly committed to all the objectives of the program. We are now at the stage in the program where we move to the area of structural reforms. These are really important to build an institutional framework for the country so that there is no repetition of the boom bust cycles of the past,” Ramirez Rigo, Mission Chief for Pakistan at International Monetary Fund, said in a conference call.
The IMF mission chief identified the three areas for continued progress that Pakistan needs to focus including the quality of the fiscal adjustment that will require continued work on the tax revenue side, energy sector reforms for more automaticity capacity implementation by legislation for National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), and the independence of central bank.
The fund on Monday released report of the first review of the bailout program under which it agreed to extend $6 billion to Pakistan. The IMF has documented progressed made by the authorities and revised targets including the revenue collection target for current fiscal year.
Islamabad had targeted Rs 5.5 trillion tax collection for the current fiscal year FY20 through Federal Board of Revenue FBR but the fund projects agency’s tax collection would be Rs 5.238 trillion, showing a reduction of Rs 265 billion.
The report highlights that the country has met around 6 performance criteria while two are continuous and the Islamabad has missed 5 indicative targets that include cumulative floor on targeted cash transfers spending Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as only Rs 5 billion were released against target of Rs 45 billion.
Real GDP growth is projected at 2.4% in FY 2020, but net exports are now expected to provide a larger contribution to growth mainly due to greater import compression. Growth is projected to strengthen to around 3% in FY 2021, and 4.5–5% over the medium-term.
Average CPI inflation is projected to decelerate slightly to 11.8 percent in FY 2020 as administrative and energy tariff adjustments are expected to offset the effects from weak domestic demand.
The Fund views that the Pakistan has made progress on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism AML/CFT deficiencies, although much remains to be done. With assistance from capacity development providers (including the IMF), the authorities are committed to completing the actions in the structural benchmark by end-June 2020.
Analysts say the funds appraisal is positive for Pakistan though some targets were missed. “We believe overall IMF’s staff appraisal is positive, though some indicative targets were missed. In fact, on some accounts (like Net international reserves (NIR), Net Domestic Assets (NDA),budget deficit), the authorities have achieved over performance,” Muhammad Sohail, senior financial analysts and CEO of Topline Securities, said.
Economists say the fund has identified the important area where if the government fails to focus the situation may lead to agitation. “The IMF has reported that the job creation is need which has been hampered by the slowing growth. The fund has expressed its concerns that it could lead to agitation as you already see due to inflation. The solution they have provided is that they have suggested to increase the allocation for development spending to create more jobs,” Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), told Arab News.
The IMF will hold the next review of the bailout program from March 6, 2020 for the disbursement of another $452.4 million tranche.

Topics: Pakistan IMF

Pakistani fresh produce company to expand operations to Middle East, UK

Updated 22 December 2019
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistani fresh produce company to expand operations to Middle East, UK

  • IAC will invest $1.6 million to develop a ’go4fresh’ chain of retails stores in domestic and foreign markets
  • Pakistan exported $438 million worth of fruits and $416 million worth of vegetables during last fiscal year
Updated 22 December 2019
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A Pakistani fresh produce company on Saturday announced it would invest $1.6 million to set up a new chain of retail stores in the country and abroad, selling local and imported fruits and vegetables, and related products, with plans to expand operations to the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UK.
Iftekhar Ahmed and Company (IAC), one of Pakistan’s leading exporters of fruits and vegetables introduced the brand called “Go4Fresh,” at its first flagship store in Karachi. IAC has reported a turnover of over $22 million, according to company officials. Arab News was unable to independently verify the figure. 

Fresh fruits and vegetables at go4fresh, a high quality fresh produce retain brand that opened its doors in Karachi on Dec. 21, 2019. (AN Photo)

 “We have established a new brand...which will be available both in domestic and foreign markets. Go4Fresh is a chain of retail stores that will expand to other cities after Karachi, and then to Dubai, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UK,” Waheed Ahmed, Director for Marketing at IAC, told Arab News. 

“Go4fresh...will benefit both consumers and farmers in Pakistan,” he said and added that local and imported fruits with value-added, like smoothies, fresh milk, organic ice-cream, fresh juices, dried fruits, and vegetables would be available at the chain stores.

Ahmed said the company has already begun exporting some of the products to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, but the first official go4fresh store would be set up in Dubai in 2021. 
“The company is also planning to export fresh and value-added products to an additional 30 countries in the second phase,” Ahmed said.

Pakistan exported $438 million worth of fruits and $416 million worth of vegetables during the last fiscal year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Exporters say the introduction of new brands with value-added products, will help the country generate additional export revenues.

“Pakistan needs new brands and presence in foreign markets. We are already exporting to various countries but exporting value-added products from Pakistan, will be able to fetch a better price,” Abdul Malik, Chairman of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association ( PFVA) told Arab News.

Exporters say with the increasing share of the agriculture sector in the country’s overall exports, the farmers, investors, and retailers are expected to benefit and will be encouraged to focus on premium quality agricultural products.

“The premium quality... which we also call ‘fancy’ quality... and which is available in superstores in other countries will be available in the country (Pakistan). Besides, it will create job opportunities in the country’s agriculture and allied sectors,” Malik added.

Pakistan’s exporters have set a $6 billion annual target of fruit and vegetable exports under “Horticulture Vision 2030,” which provides a road map to organize and modernize the agriculture sector from farms to the retail sector.

Topics: go4fresh IAC

Latest updates

Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill
Exhibition visitors get a sliver of Arabian history
Red Sea film festival to honor Egyptian director
Pogba hailed as ‘best midfielder in the world’ by Solskjaer
Saudi film ‘Irtidad’ shortlisted at international festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.