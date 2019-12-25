You are here

Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill

A boy holds a placard during a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 25 December 2019
Arab News

Islamic rights body denounces Indian citizenship bill

  The commission urged the international community and the UN to pressure the Indian government to repeal the discriminatory clauses of CAB
Updated 25 December 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday strongly condemned the violence and loss of life in the wake of peaceful protests against the Indian government’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB).
The commission said that Muslims and non-Muslims alike across India have categorically rejected CAB, charging it as a biased, discriminatory and diversionary act, which goes against the Indian constitution.
The IPHRC welcomed the assertions of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that CAB is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature.”
It added that the law is incompatible with international human rights covenants.
The citizenship law comes amid recent waves of discriminatory actions by the Indian government, including revoking the special status of the Muslim-majority state of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, discriminatory screening of Muslims from the National Register of Citizens in Assam and plans to build a Hindu temple at the site of centuries-old Babri Mosque.
The IPHRC said that these actions reflect a consistent pattern of the bigoted far-right Hindutva policies that aim to subjugate Muslims in India.
The commission urged the international community and the UN to pressure the Indian government to repeal the discriminatory clauses of CAB, abide by international standards in dealing with peaceful protests and ensure protection of all human rights and freedoms.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) India

Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion: prosecutors

Updated 33 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Japan ruling party lawmaker arrested on casino bribery suspicion: prosecutors

  Tsukasa Akimoto was a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office until October 2018
  He is a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party
Updated 33 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese authorities arrested ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from a company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, Tokyo prosecutors said.
Akimoto, a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, was a senior vice minister in the Cabinet Office until October 2018 and oversaw government policy on casinos. He is suspected of receiving ¥3 million ($27,500) in cash from three suspects, knowing their company wanted help with a casino bid, prosecutors said.
The three suspects were also arrested on suspicion of bribery, prosecutors said. No one was available for comment at Akimoto’s office. The lawmaker, whose office was raided by prosecutors last week, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
The arrest could harden opposition to casinos, which have been consistently unpopular in Japan despite the government’s push to have them in operation during the early 2020s.
The government sees casinos anchoring “integrated resorts” that include shopping outlets and hotels and would be aimed at bolstering local economies, tourism and tax revenue.
“This shakes the foundation of the government’s integrated-resort policy,” Kazuhiro Haraguchi, parliamentary affairs chief for the opposition Democratic Party For the People, told Kyodo News.
“If a deputy minister in the Cabinet Office with authority (over the casino issue) used his position to get money, it would be outrageous.”
An opinion poll in October by Jiji news found 57.9 percent opposition to integrated resorts versus 26.6 percent support.

Topics: Japan

