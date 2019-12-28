You are here

  • Thai SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

Thai SEAL dies of blood infection a year after cave rescue

The boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave complex after football practice and were quickly trapped inside by rising floodwater. (File/AFP)
  • He is the second navy diver who lost his life in the high-profile rescue operation
  • Bayroot Pakbara was buried Friday at the Talosai mosque in southern Satun province
BANGKOK: A Thai navy SEAL who was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave has died of a blood infection contracted during the risky operation, the Royal Thai Navy said.
Petty Officer 1st Class Bayroot Pakbara was receiving treatment but his condition worsened after the infection spread into his blood, according to an announcement on the Thai navy SEAL’s Facebook page.
He is the second navy diver who lost his life in the high-profile operation that saw the boys and the coach extracted from deep inside the northern cave complex, where they were trapped for two weeks in June-July last year.
Lt. Cmdr. Saman Gunan died while resupplying oxygen tanks on July 6, 2019.
According to the Bangkok Post daily, Pakbara was buried Friday at the Talosai mosque in southern Satun province. Local media quoted his mother as saying her son had been in and out of the hospital since the cave rescue.
The boys and their coach entered the Tham Luang cave complex after football practice and were quickly trapped inside by rising floodwater. Despite a massive search, the boys spent nine nights lost in the cave before they were spotted by an expert diver. It would take another eight days before they were all safe.
A team of expert divers guided each of the boys out of the cave on special stretchers. The operation required placing oxygen canisters along the path where the divers maneuvered dark, tight and twisting passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents.

Taliban kill 10 Afghan soldiers in attack on base

Taliban kill 10 Afghan soldiers in attack on base

  • Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in Sangin district
  • Four soldiers were injured during the attack
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: Ten Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Helmand on Saturday, officials said.
The Taliban dug a tunnel into the base in volatile Sangin district and then blew it up before their fighters could attack the compound, Nawab Zadran a spokesman for 215 Maiwand Army Corps in southern Afghanistan told AFP.
“There were 18 soldiers in the base at the time of the attack providing security for the people of Sangin. Four soldiers were wounded and four repelled the Taliban attack bravely,” he said.
Provincial spokesman Omar Zawak confirmed the attack and said the soldiers were killed by the powerful blast inside the base.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement sent to media claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack in Helmand comes as local and international forces brace for another deadly winter amid US-Taliban talks to end the violence in Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, seven Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack on a base in the northern province of Balkh.
Winter once marked a slowdown in the so-called “fighting season,” with Taliban fighters returning to their villages while snow and ice made attacks more difficult to pull off.
But in recent years, the distinction between seasons has all but vanished.
Deadly violence continues to grip Afghanistan even as the US and the Taliban negotiate on-off talks aimed at reducing America’s military footprint in the country in return for the insurgents ensuring an improved security situation.

