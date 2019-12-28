You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam court sentences ex-minister to life in MobiFone corruption scandal

Vietnam court sentences ex-minister to life in MobiFone corruption scandal

Former Vietnamese information minister Nguyen Bac Son took $3 million in bribes to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a loss-making pay television provider. (VNA via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mn89r

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Vietnam court sentences ex-minister to life in MobiFone corruption scandal

  • Nguyen Bac Son received a bribe to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a pay television provider
  • MobiFone is one of Vietnam’s three largest mobile carriers by subscription
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Saturday sentenced a former information minister to life in prison after finding him guilty of taking $3 million in bribes in connection with a controversial deal at state telecoms firm MobiFone.
Nguyen Bac Son received the money to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95 percent stake in a loss-making pay television provider, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.
The court also sentenced another former information minister, Truong Minh Tuan, to 14 years in prison, accused of economic mismanagement and taking bribes in the same case, according to the statement.
MobiFone, one of Vietnam’s three largest mobile carriers by subscription, bought the stake in Audio Visual Global JSC for nearly 8.9 trillion dongs ($383.7 million) in late 2015.
The government suffered “serious financial losses” as a result of the transaction, the statement said.
The MobiFone case is the largest corruption investigation so far in Vietnam’s anti-graft campaign that has already engulfed hundreds of government officials.
Audio Visual Global JSC Chairman Pham Nhat Vu was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of paying the bribes to Son, Tuan, MobiFone executives and other government officials, the statement said.
The court also sentenced 11 other defendants to between two and 23 years in prison for their involvement in the case.
Reuters could not immediately reach their lawyers for comment.
A plan to sell a stake in MobiFone has long been touted as one of the most anticipated in Vietnam’s drive to privatize state-owned companies, but it has never materialized.
The government said earlier it would sell a stake of up to 50 percent in MobiFone by the end of 2020.

Topics: Vietnam corruption

Related

World
Vietnam arrests 2 former ministers suspected of mismanagement
World
51 bankers, businessmen on trial in Vietnam for fraud

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

Updated 30 min 38 sec ago
AP

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

  • The protests happened near a boundary with the mainland
  • The wave of protests began in June over a proposed China extradition law
Updated 30 min 38 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Protesters shouting “Liberate Hong Kong!” marched through a shopping mall Saturday to demand that mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension.
The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kong’s boundary with the mainland, was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.
Protests that began in June over a proposed China extradition law have spread to include demands for more democracy and other grievances.
Protesters at the Sheung Shui mall shouted, “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our time!” and “Return to the mainland!”
There were no immediate signs of violence. Some merchants wrapped orange tape around kiosks or partially closed security doors on shops but business went ahead normally.
Hong Kong is a popular destination for mainland Chinese traders who buy goods in the territory, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, to resell on the mainland.
Sheung Shui was the site of clashes between police and demonstrators in June.

Topics: Hong Kong hong kong protests

Related

World
Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests
World
Hong Kong clashes resume in shopping centers, streets

Latest updates

Survey finds financial awareness among Saudi youth
Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave
Is Kourtney Kardashian back together with Algerian model Younes Bendjima?
Taliban kill 10 Afghan soldiers in attack on base
British singer Jorja Smith wows fans in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.