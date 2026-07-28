Israel releases 60 Palestinian detainees as Red Cross facilitates Gaza transfer

LONDON: Israel on Monday released 60 Palestinian prisoners detained during its ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

It was the single largest release of detainees since prisoner exchanges under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in October, according to Palestinian media reports.

The transfer, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, took place at the Kerem Shalom crossing into Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

The detainees had been held at Negev Prison, according to Erem News. They were taken to Nasser Medical Complex, the ICRC said, where they were examined by doctors and received treatment for injuries and other conditions arising from detention.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office said the health of many of the detainees had deteriorated during captivity. Efforts were being made to reunite them with their families. The Israeli military said those released were not considered “terrorists.”

The Red Cross said it had facilitated the transfer of more than 2,500 detainees since 2023 but has been unable to gain access to Palestinians held in Israeli detention facilities since October of that year. It reiterated its call for information about the fate and whereabouts of all detainees, and for permission to visit them.

Separately, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said that about 4,900 Palestinians were in Israeli prisons as of April this year, including more than 1,000 held in administrative detention without charge or trial.

The Red Cross said international humanitarian law requires that detainees are treated humanely, held in appropriate conditions and allowed to communicate with their families.

Many Palestinian families are still awaiting information about detained relatives, it added as it expressed concern for their health and well-being, and said dialogue with Israeli authorities would continue in an attempt to arrange visits.