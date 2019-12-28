You are here

Kazakhstan plane crash investigators probe technical failure, pilot error

The Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, had 98 people on board when it crashed after departing from the airport of Almaty. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Kazakhstan plane crash investigators probe technical failure, pilot error

  • A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning
  • The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground during takeoff
Updated 19 sec ago
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured, officials in Kazakhstan said Saturday.
A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning, several minutes after departing from the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital.
The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground, with its tail striking the runway twice during takeoff.
Residents of Almaty were continuing to bring flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial near the airport entrance and 49 people injured in the crash were still hospitalized.
Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said Saturday that the investigation of the tragedy was underway. Police are analyzing documents, audio and video recordings related to the crash, questioning officials and passengers and inspecting the airport’s infrastructure.
The Ministry of Industry also said that the plane’s flight recorders would be passed on to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for examination and analysis.

Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea — Coast Guard

Updated 28 December 2019
Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea — Coast Guard

  • Police made the discovery in the wooden boat’s stem on Saturday on Sado island
  • The grisly find adds to the troubles that Japan and South Korea have with their neighbor North Korea
Updated 28 December 2019
TOKYO: Japanese police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat suspected to be from North Korea on the coast of one of Japan’s outlying islands on Saturday, a Coast Guard official said.
Police made the discovery in the wooden boat’s stem around 9:30a.m. (0030 GMT) on Saturday on Sado island, which is off the coast of Japan’s northwestern prefecture of Niigata, Coast Guard official Kei Chinen said.
Police found the heads of two persons, as well as five bodies, Chinen said, adding that the cause of death is under investigation.
The official could not immediately confirm whether the heads belonged to the five bodies or were from two other people, saying that is being investigated.
The wooden boat had letters and numbers written in Korean on its outside, he added.
A police officer first spotted the wooden boat on Friday afternoon. Police waited until Saturday before entering it due to unstable weather.
The discovery on Saturday marks the second time since last month that a wooden boat has washed up on the shores of Sado island, Chinen said.
The grisly find adds to the troubles that Japan and South Korea have with their neighbor North Korea, as strained diplomatic ties over the North’s nuclear arms program could make an investigation difficult to carry out.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal and reducing tensions between the adversaries.
Also on Friday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK sent a news bulletin that incorrectly reported North Korea had launched a missile that fell into waters east of the Japanese archipelago, issuing an apology explaining it was a media training alert.

