UAE denies developing popular Mideast app as spy tool

ToTok became popular by offering free calling and messaging to millions of users in countries like the UAE. (AFP file photo)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

  • UAE laws ‘prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception’
  • Apple and Google removed the ToTok app from their marketplaces last week
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday denied reports that a popular mobile application developed in the country was used for government spying.
Apple and Google removed the ToTok app from their marketplaces last week following a report claiming it allowed the UAE government to track users’ conversations, movements and other details.
But the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said in a statement that UAE laws “prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception.”
It continued: “The TRA reaffirms that all certified telecommunications applications in the UAE are in compliance with these standards.”
ToTok became popular by offering free calling and messaging to millions of users in countries like the UAE where Internet calling services like Skype are blocked.
But US intelligence officials and a security researcher determined the app was being used by the UAE government for detailed surveillance, The New York Times reported on December 22.
Security researcher Patrick Wardle, who assisted the newspaper, said in a blog post that ToTok appeared to be part of a “mass surveillance operation,” which “likely afforded in-depth insight in a large percentage of the country’s population.”
ToTok appeared to trick users of iPhones and Android devices into handing over access to their location and private data on their devices, Wardle said.
It was also promoted by what appeared to be fake reviews, he said.

Egyptian Youtube star held for videos criticizing president

Updated 27 December 2019
AP

  • Shady Sorour was arrested at Cairo International Airport earlier this week upon his arrival from the United States
  • Mohamed Lotfy, executive director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, said Friday that Sorour had declined legal counsel during his first round of questioning
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have arrested an online comedian who criticized President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in a Youtube video, according to a rights lawyer and local media.
Shady Sorour was arrested at Cairo International Airport earlier this week upon his arrival from the United States. Local Arabic-language newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported that he would be tried together with a number of other defendants. Prosecutors allege that they incited protests to overthrow the government.
Mohamed Lotfy, executive director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, said Friday that Sorour had declined legal counsel during his first round of questioning. Lofti’s group has been active in defending those arrested in an ongoing government crackdown.
Sorour had been living abroad since 2016.
In recent years the 24-year-old, who is also an actor, has gained fame on Youtube with satirical videos that attracted millions of viewers. Last fall, he posted a video titled “Enough El-Sisi” in which he endorsed calls made by the self-exiled Egyptian businessman Mohamed Ali to rise against the president. In the video, Sorour plays both the roles of a father and a young man arguing over the state of the country.
Ali, a contractor who said he had worked with the military for years, has accused El-Sisi of misusing public funds to build presidential palaces. After his calls to protest, hundreds of Egyptians took to the streets in late September in a rare demonstration.
Since then, authorities have arrested thousands of people, and some hundreds have subsequently been released.
In 2013, as defense minister, El-Sisi led the military’s removal of the country’s first democratically elected president, Muhammad Mursi, after his one-year rule proved divisive and sparked massive nationwide protests. Mursi had risen through the ranks of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt’s oldest Islamist organization. Under El-Sisi, it has been banned and labeled a terrorist group. The government regularly accuses its critics of collaborating with the Brotherhood.
Since becoming president, El-Sisi has overseen a wide-reaching crackdown against dissent, jailing thousands.
Earlier this week, Egypt’s top military court upheld a five-year sentence against a publisher who was convicted of spreading false news and disclosing state secrets in a military trial last year, according to pro-government media and rights lawyers.
Khaled Lotfi was arrested in April 2018 after his publishing house began selling an Arabic translation of a book by an Israeli academic who claimed that a top aide of late President Anwar Sadat was collaborating with the Israeli intelligence services in the lead-up to the Egyptian-Israeli war of 1973.

