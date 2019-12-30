You are here

Egyptian regulators approve Uber’s $3.1bn acquisition of Careem

Careem will now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber but will continue to operate as an independent brand with independent management. (Reuters/File)
Updated 30 December 2019
Reuters

  • Careem will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber but will continue to operate as an independent brand with independent management
CAIRO: Egyptian regulators have approved Uber’s $3.1 billion acquisition of regional rival Careem after agreeing to a set of commitments proposed by the US-based ride-hailing service meant to reduce harm to competitors.
The Careem acquisition was announced in March after more than nine months of stop-start talks between the two companies, handing Uber a much-needed victory after a series of overseas divestments.
The deal is expected to close in January, depending on regulatory approval in various territories of which Egypt is among the most significant. Egypt, with a booming population seen swelling to 100 million, is the biggest in the Middle East for ride-hailing services.
Careem will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber but will continue to operate as an independent brand with independent management.
“We welcome the decision by the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) to approve Uber’s pending acquisition of Careem,” a spokesman for Uber said. “Uber and Careem joining forces will deliver exceptional outcomes for riders, drivers, and cities across Egypt.”
Under a series of commitments Uber has made to the ECA, the San Francisco-headquartered company has agreed to abandon exclusivity provisions with partners and intermediaries and reduce barriers to entry into the market.

 

 

Topics: Uber Cairo Egypt

French union strikes cause more transport chaos

Commuters wait for a train at the Gare Saint-Lazare railway station in Paris during a union strike over government’s plan to overhaul the retirement system. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2019
AFP

  • Government and trade unions to hold their next talks in January
PARIS: The French government and a key trade union on Sunday exchanged bitter accusations over who was to blame for France’s over three-week transport strike against pension reforms, as the stalemate showed little sign of relenting. Deputy Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari accused the hard-line CGT union of a “systematic opposition to any reform” while the union’s chief Philippe Martinez charged the government with strewing “chaos” in the conflict.
The strike — now longer than the notorious 22-day strike of winter 1995 — has now lasted 25 days and is on course to surpass the longest transport strike in France which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.
Aside from two driverless lines, the Paris metro was again almost completely shut down on Sunday while only a fraction of high-speed TGV trains were running.
The government and unions are only due to hold their next talks on Jan. 7, two days ahead of a new day of mass demonstrations against the reform which is championed by President Emmanuel Macron.
In an interview with the Journal de Dimanche newspaper, Djebbari angrily accused the CGT of “attitudes of intimidation, harassment and even aggression” against railway workers who had opted not to down tools.
He accused the CGT of showing a “systematic opposition to any reform, of blocking and sometimes intimidation.”
“The CGT wants to make its mark through media stunts. But the French are not going to be duped by the extreme-left politicization of this movement,” he added.
But in an interview with the same newspaper, Martinez accused the government of trying to ensure the conflict deteriorated further.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The strike has now lasted 25 days and is on course to surpass the longest transport strike in France which lasted for 28 days in 1986 and early 1987.

• Aside from two driverless lines, the Paris metro was again almost completely shut down on Sunday while only a fraction of high-speed TGV trains were running.

“Emmanuel Macron presents himself as a man of a new world but he is imitating Margaret Thatcher,” he said, referring to the late British prime minister who sought to break the power of the unions in 1980s standoffs.
“There is real anger. Of course, not being paid for 24 days is tough. But the conflict is the result of two-and-a-half years of suffering,” Martinez added.
He said he was awaiting concessions from Macron in a New Year’s address Tuesday evening as well as recognition that “most people are not happy and that he (the president) was wrong.”
The French president, elected in 2017 on pledges to reform France, has remained virtually silent on the standoff, save for a call for a Christmas truce that went unheeded and a vow not to take a presidential pension.
This will intensify attention on Dec. 31 address, with all eyes on whether Macron offers steps to defuse the conflict or indicates he is ready for a long, grinding standoff.
The unions are demanding that the government drops a plan to merge 42 existing pension schemes into a single, points-based system.
The overhaul would see workers in certain sectors — including the railways — lose early retirement benefits. The government says the pension overhaul is needed to create a fairer system.
But workers object to the inclusion of a so-called pivot age of 64 until which people would have to work to earn a full pension — two years beyond the official retirement age.

Topics: France

