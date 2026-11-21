RIYADH: Startups across the Middle East and North Africa secured a series of funding rounds in multiple sectors over the last week, even as conflicts in the Middle East continued to weigh on regional market confidence.

This series of new funding rounds in November comes even as startup investments in the MENA region plunged to $40 million in October, representing a 95 percent decline compared to the same month of the previous year.

TenPay Global and barq sign MoU

TenPay Global, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, and barq, a digital wallet startup licensed by the Saudi Central Bank, have signed a deal to boost remittances and QR payments between the Kingdom and China.



Under the agreement, the two companies will work together to enable barq users to send money directly to recipients’ Weixin wallets in the Chinese mainland and to make QR payments at tens of millions of Weixin Pay merchants there when they visit, according to a press statement.



Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Riyadh, barq serves the market with more than 15 million users of over 210 nationalities, and reached unicorn status in September after raising $329.5 million in Series A funding.

“This partnership marks a strategic step in our international expansion and reflects our commitment to building meaningful partnerships with leading global financial and technology companies to develop digital financial solutions that transcend geographical boundaries,” said Ahmed Al-Enazi, founder and CEO of barq.



He added: “Through our collaboration with TenPay Global, we look forward to strengthening financial connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and providing our users with a faster, more convenient experience in remittances and digital payments.”

For remittances, the MoU paves the way for barq to join TenPay Global’s cross-border remittance platform, which partners with more than 60 major international banks and remittance institutions and supports remittances to China from over 150 countries and regions. Remittances to Weixin are available 24/7 and can arrive within one minute.

For travelers, once the integration is complete, barq will join more than 60 overseas digital wallets from 16 countries and regions that can be used at Weixin Pay merchants in the Chinese mainland, alongside PayPal, Samsung Wallet, Travel Wallet, MoMo, ZaloPay and ShopeePay.

Chipverse secures funding to double GPU capacity

Chipverse, an Egypt-based AI computing infrastructure startup, has closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round backed by regional angel investors and technology entrepreneurs, as it moves to expand its locally hosted GPU resources and add new developer-facing services.

In a press statement, the company revealed that the new funding will be used to double its GPU computing capacity and introduce application programming interfaces that let developers integrate its computing infrastructure directly into their own software.



It will also develop AI-powered audio and video tools aimed at software developers, content creators, professionals and production studios.

Planned offerings include speech-to-text transcription, AI-powered dubbing, voice and music generation, video generation, colorization and upscaling.

Chipverse did not disclose the amount raised, the names of its investors, or a timetable for launching the new services.

IMENA secures $214 million

Saudi Arabia-headquartered technology group iMENA has completed a $214 million capital increase in two tranches to support its growth in the Kingdom and across the MENA region.

Proceeds are earmarked for further investments in Saudi Arabia, expansion of its digital platforms, and greater integration of technology, data, and operational capabilities across its portfolio, according to a press statement.



Sabika raises undisclosed funding

Egypt-based digital precious metals platform Sabika has completed multiple funding rounds for an undisclosed amount to support product expansion and technology upgrades.

The company did not disclose the investors, the funding stages or the number of rounds completed.



Sabika allows users to buy and sell gold and silver, track market prices, set price alerts, manage holdings and request physical delivery of purchased metals.



Ahmed Khaled, CEO of Sabika, said the funding rounds reflected investor confidence in the company’s business model and growth potential, as well as its ability to improve the digital gold and silver investment experience.



“We see promising opportunities to use technology to make precious metals more accessible to individuals and to offer services that meet their expectations,” he said, adding: “We believe technology proves its real value when it delivers an integrated experience for users, one that combines digital convenience with the option of physical delivery.”



As part of its expansion strategy, Sabika plans to introduce new products and services that give customers more options for saving and investing in gold and silver, focused on solutions that address market needs and deliver clear value.

The company said it would announce details as the products become ready for launch.



Last year, Sabika raised a six-figure US dollar investment led by M-Empire Angels.

Shaffra establishes Saudi headquarters

Shaffra, a Gulf Cooperation Council-based platform that builds autonomous artificial intelligence teams for enterprises and governments, has established its headquarters in Riyadh.

In a press statement, the company said that the move is expected to support its next phase of growth and build on existing work with public and private sector clients across the Gulf.

Alharith Al-Atawi, CEO and co-founder of Shaffra

“Saudi Arabia’s push for AI capabilities has created an environment where organizations are increasingly willing to put the technology to work. Shaffra’s growth reflects that opportunity, and our priority is to make Autonomous AI Teams a practical part of how enterprises and governments operate worldwide,” said Alharith Alatawi, CEO and co-founder of Shaffra.



He added: “We want Saudi Arabia to be a source of globally relevant AI workforce technology, shaped by the needs of the organizations and people using it.”



Shaffra’s platform allows organizations to design and deploy autonomous AI teams across functions. It uses Subconscious AI, a Saudi-built cognitive architecture intended to help AI employees retain context and improve reasoning efficiency across ongoing tasks.



The company expects 2027 to be a pivotal year for implementation as organizations begin to realize the benefits of AI investments and initiatives started in 2026.



