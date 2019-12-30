US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabab militants

You are here

The air strikes came a day after at least 90 people were killed in a truck bombing at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in more than two years. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 December 2019
Reuters

  • The United States Africa Command said four militants had been killed in the air strikes
  • US carries out regular air strikes in Somalia in support of UN-backed government in Mogadishu
NAIROBI: Four Al-Shabab militants were killed on Sunday in three US air strikes in two locations in Somalia, the US military said on Monday.
The air strikes came a day after at least 90 people were killed in a truck bombing at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in more than two years.
The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement that two militants had been killed by two air strikes in Qunyo Barrow and another two by an air strike at Caliyoow Barrow. It said no civilians were killed.
The United States carries out regular air strikes in Somalia in support of a weak, United Nations-backed government in Mogadishu, which has fought Al-Shabab for years.
“The US and the Federal Government of Somalia will continue to increase pressure on the terrorist organization in order to deny them the ability to plot terrorist attacks,” the AFRICOM statement said.
Plans by the United States to withdraw hundreds of troops from Africa could curtail the fight against Al-Shabab and other militant groups across the continent.

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Shots have been heard in Berlin near checkpoint Charlie according to media reports.

The German broadcaster RBB cited a Berlin police spokesman who suggested it was likely that the shots were connected to an attempted robbery in a café.

