You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens killed in Mogadishu truck bomb attack

Dozens killed in Mogadishu truck bomb attack

1 / 8
A resident stands at the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu. (Reuters)
2 / 8
Above, the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu. (Reuters)
3 / 8
Somali security assess the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu on Saturday, December 28, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 8
A resident wounded in the car bomb attack is helped by a friend at check point in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP)
5 / 8
An ambulance leaves from the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (Reuters)
6 / 8
A resident wounded in the car bomb attack is helped by a friend at check point in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec, 28, 2019. (AP) Medical personnel evacuate a resident wounded in the car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP)
7 / 8
A resident wounded in the car bomb attack is helped by a friend at check point in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec, 28, 2019. (AP) Medical personnel evacuate a resident wounded in the car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP)
8 / 8
A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Medina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2tpg

Updated 32 sec ago
AP

Dozens killed in Mogadishu truck bomb attack

  • Over 50 were injured and taken to the hospital
  • The blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU: A truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Saturday morning, killing at least 76 people including many students, authorities said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory, and witnesses said the force of the blast reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds.

The toll could rise as scores of people were rushed to hospitals, government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar told The Associated Press. Dr. Mohamed Yusuf, director of Madina hospital, said they had received 73 bodies. The Aamin Ambulance service reported at least 76 dead and more than 50 wounded.

Most of those killed were university and other students returning to class, Mayor Omar Mohamud Mohamed said at the scene. Two Turkish brothers were among the dead, Somalia’s foreign minister said.

Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour as Somalia returned to work after its weekend. A large black plume of smoke rose above the capital.

Images showed the mangled frames of vehicles and bodies lying on the ground. At a hospital, families and friends picked through dozens of bodies.

“I saw many dead bodies lying on the ground,” witness Mohamed Abdi Hakim said. “Some of those dead were police officers, but most of them were students.”

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab often carries out such attacks. The extremist group was pushed out of Mogadishu several years ago but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the seaside city.

The extremist group is now able to make its own explosives, its “weapon of choice,” United Nations experts monitoring sanctions on Somalia said earlier this year. The group had previously relied on military-grade explosives captured during assaults on an African Union peacekeeping force.

Al-Shabab was blamed for the truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people. The group never claimed responsibility for the blast that led to widespread public outrage. Some analysts said Al-Shabab didn’t dare claim credit as its strategy of trying to sway public opinion by exposing government weakness had badly backfired.

“This explosion is similar like the one ... in 2017. This one occurred just a few steps away from where I am and it knocked me on the ground from its force. I have never seen such an explosion in my entire life,” said witness Abdurrahman Yusuf.

The latest attack again raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country’s security in the coming months from the AU force.

Al-Shabab, the target of a growing number of US airstrikes since President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of Somalia’s southern and central regions. It funds itself with a “taxation” system that experts describe as extortion of businesses and travelers that brings in millions of dollars a year.

Topics: Somalia Mogadishu

Related

World
Somalia forces kill 5 rebels who attacked president’s house
World
Somalia struggles after worst flooding in recent history

Kazakhstan plane crash: Probers consider technical failure, pilot error as possible causes

Updated 28 December 2019
AP

Kazakhstan plane crash: Probers consider technical failure, pilot error as possible causes

  • A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning
  • The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground during takeoff
Updated 28 December 2019
AP

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Technical failure, pilot error and weather conditions are being considered as possible causes of the plane crash in which 12 people were killed and more than 50 injured, officials in Kazakhstan said Saturday.
A Bek Air jet, identified as a 23-year-old Fokker 100, crashed Friday morning, several minutes after departing from the airport of Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital.
The plane with 98 people on board apparently struggled to get off the ground, with its tail striking the runway twice during takeoff.
Residents of Almaty were continuing to bring flowers and candles to a makeshift memorial near the airport entrance and 49 people injured in the crash were still hospitalized.
Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry said Saturday that the investigation of the tragedy was underway. Police are analyzing documents, audio and video recordings related to the crash, questioning officials and passengers and inspecting the airport’s infrastructure.
The Ministry of Industry also said that the plane’s flight recorders would be passed on to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for examination and analysis.

Topics: aviation Kazakhstan Almaty

Related

Update photos
World
Passenger plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan
World
Scores dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Latest updates

UAE denies developing popular Mideast app as spy tool
Lebanese protesters turn their ire on banks
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa promotes Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020
Kazakhstan plane crash: Probers consider technical failure, pilot error as possible causes
Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival returns for its 22nd edition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.