Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims

Saturday’s bombing was Somalia’s deadliest since truck exploded in 2017 near a fuel tanker, creating a fireball that killed over 500 people. (AP)
MOGADISHU: A Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed 79 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by insecurity.
The aircraft also brought doctors to help treat the some 125 people injured in Saturday’s blast, which happened when a vehicle packed with explosives detonated at a busy security checkpoint.
No group has claimed the bloody attack, however Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has blamed Islamist group Al-Shabab which regularly carries out car bombings and other attacks on the capital, in their decade-long bid to topple the internationally-backed government.
Saturday’s bombing was the deadliest since truck exploded in 2017 near a fuel tanker, creating a fireball that killed over 500 people.
Farmaajo pinned the attack on the “terrorist organization Al-Shabab” in a televised message and slammed it as an attempt to “intimidate and terrorize the Somali public and to massacre them at every opportunity available.”
At least 16 of those killed were students from the capital’s private Banadir University, who had been traveling on a bus when the car bomb detonated at a busy intersection southwest of the Somali capital.
The director of the private Aamin Ambulance service, Abdukadir Abdirahman Hajji, said around 125 people were injured, a number which has overwhelmed health services in the capital.
Somali police chief Abdi Hassan Mohamed said Saturday that 79 had died, but the toll could increase.
“There are still rescue operations going on to assist those who have been massacred by the terrorists while going about their business,” Somalia’s Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Heyr told journalists.
“We have received this morning doctors and medicine sent by the Turkish government and we are working to separate people seriously wounded from others in order to send them outside the country and the rest will be treated by the doctors,” he added.
The minister said about 24 doctors specializing in trauma had arrived from Turkey — a key ally of Somalia — while Qatar was sending a similar aircraft on Monday to assist.
“At 5:30am this morning the first flight to evacuate the wounded from yesterday’s... bombing arrived from Turkey. Along with it came Turkish medical doctors and emergency medical supplies,” Somalia’s deputy police chief Zakia Hussein said in a tweet.
She said the plane would evacuate about 15 people who had been seriously wounded in the blast.
Dozens of ambulances were carrying wounded people from various hospitals in the city to the Turkish-run Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital from where they would be taken to the airport.
Abdukadir Moalim, a Mogadishu resident, said his family was feeling desperate because his cousin had sustained serious head wounds in the blast.
“The problem with the blast is that even if you escape death, you can sustain life-threatening injuries like my cousin, who has injuries in the head and medical doctors here could not treat him inside the country,” he said.
“Thank God, he will be taken to Turkey now and we are expecting that with time he gets well.”
Two Turkish citizens were killed in the blast and according to medical sources, another two who were wounded will be among those airlifted home.
Since 2015, there have been 13 attacks in Somalia with death tolls above 20. Eleven of these have been in Mogadishu, according to a tally of AFP figures. All of them involved car bombs.

Taliban attack kills 17 militia in northern Afghanistan

Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
AP

Taliban attack kills 17 militia in northern Afghanistan

  • Attack apparently targeted a local militia commander who escaped unharmed
  • Local Afghan militias commonly operate in remote areas
Updated 8 min 52 sec ago
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A Taliban attack in northern Afghanistan killed at least 17 local militiamen, an Afghan official said Sunday.
The attack apparently targeted a local militia commander who escaped unharmed, said Jawad Hajjri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, where the attack took place late Saturday.
Local Afghan militias commonly operate in remote areas, and are under the command of either the defense or interior ministries.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack came even as Taliban officials have told The Associated Press that a temporary nationwide cease-fire may be in the works.
The Taliban have previously refused all offers of a cease-fire by the Afghan government, except for a three-day truce in June 2018 over the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The current cease-fire proposal would last a week to 10 days. During that time, a peace deal with the United States would then be signed, the Taliban officials said. Talks between Afghans on both sides of the conflict would follow to decide on the shape of a post-war Afghanistan.
The Taliban shura, or ruling council, is currently debating whether to accept the US cease-fire proposal, the Taliban officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, but were familiar with the ongoing US-Taliban negotiations.
On Monday, an American soldier was killed in combat in the northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces in Kunduz.
The following day, a Taliban attack on a checkpoint killed at least seven Afghan army soldiers in the northern Balkh province.
Another six Afghan troops were killed in the same province Thursday in an attack on an army base. At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed Friday in a complex attack on a checkpoint in the southern Helmand province.
The Taliban frequently target Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. But scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

