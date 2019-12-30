You are here

What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade

Tracing the evolution of a few Arab celebrities over the past ten years. Instagram/AFP
Ahead of 2020, we took it upon ourselves to trace the evolution of a few of our favorite Arab celebrities over the past 10 years, with side-by-side comparisons from the beginning of the decade to the end.

Gigi Hadid




Gigi Hadid in 2010 (left)

A decade ago, the part-Palestinian model was the captain of her high school's volleyball team. Since then, she’s gone on to become one of the most in-demand faces in the fashion industry, working with designers and houses that most models can only dream of.

Bella Hadid




The model in 2010 (left) and in 2019 ( right). 

As a teenager, Bella also had a sporty hobby. Before she was gracing the catwalks of international fashion shows and the pages of renowned publications, the 23-year-old grew up riding horses and had plans to become an equestrian.

Imaan Hammam




The model in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right). 

The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch beauty was first scouted in Amsterdam's Central Station by an agent from CODE Management in 2010. She would go on to make her runway debut in 2013 for Givenchy and the rest is history.

Rami Malek




Rami Malek at the beginning of the decade (left) and the end of the decade (right)

Little did the Egyptian actor know he would make history as the first actor of Arab descent to win and Academy Award for “Best Actor” when he turned to television ten years earlier for a recurring role as the ‘suicide bomber’ on the eighth season of the Fox series “24.”

Elisa Sednaoui




Elisa Sednaoui at 22 (left) and now (right.)

The Italian-Egyptian-French model and philanthropist has had an eventful decade. In addition to launching the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation in 2014, the Cairo-born beauty got married to gallerist Alexandre Dellal the same year and welcomed two children shortly after.

Shakira




Shakira in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right)

The Lebanese-Colombian singer first gained global recognition for her smash hit “Whenever, Wherever” in 2001. Fast forward a decade-and-a-half: The certified hitmaker is married to football superstar Gerard Pique, has a number of successful albums under her belt, served as a coach on two seasons of the American singing competition “The Voice” and won many awards, including a Grammy in 2018 for Best Latin Pop Album.  

Topics: Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Imaan Hammam Elisa Sednaoui Rami Malek

Looking back at the decade’s wildest viral videos 

A group of Australian teenagers sparked another Gangnam Style-like viral dance craze called the “Harlem Shake” in 2013. (AFP)
Updated 56 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Looking back at the decade’s wildest viral videos 

  • From dance challenges to viral television interviews, here are the decade’s top videos that caused a sensation worldwide
Updated 56 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

‘Shut up your mouth Obama’

A supporter of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi became famous after a viral television interview in 2014 of her delivering a message in English to US President Barak Obama. 

‘What about your first Oscar’

Egyptian Journalist Shaimaa Abdel Moneim made headlines in 2016 with her question to actor Leonardo DiCarpio during a press conference after he won his first Oscar in 2016. 

“Leo, hi, I am the first Egyptian journalist covering the Oscars, what about a first Oscar for you?” she said.

And if that isn’t enough, here are some more viral videos that took the world by storm over the past decade…

Gangnam Style

In his 2012 song about the Gangnam district in Seoul, the South Korean musician Psy’s dance went viral after reaching a billion views in just five months. His horse riding dance was imitated by viewers from all over the world. 

Harlem shake

A group of Australian teenagers sparked another Gangnam Style-like viral dance craze called the “Harlem Shake” in 2013.

The fivesome, from Australia’s Sunshine Coast, shot to fame with their 31-second clip “The Harlem Shake v1 (TSCS original),” with their pelvis-thrusting moves inspiring tens of thousands of Internet copycat clips.

Kiki challenge

The most recent of the dance challenges was the Kiki challenge, in which people are seen climbing out of slow-moving cars and dancing to Drake’s hit song.

Those caught carrying out the video challenge in the UAE were fined $545, penalized with 23 black points and had their vehicle impounded for 60 days.

Ice bucket challenge

Unlike many of the viral social media videos, the ice bucket challenge in 2014 was done for a good cause. It started as a way to raise money for, and promote awareness, of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS — or motor neuron disease as it’s known in the UK).

The challenge involved people pouring buckets of iced water over their heads, then nominating others to follow suit and/or donate.

Topics: viral videos Shut your mouth Obama What about your first Oscar Harlem shake Gangnam Style Ice bucket challenge Kiki

