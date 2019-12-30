What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade

Ahead of 2020, we took it upon ourselves to trace the evolution of a few of our favorite Arab celebrities over the past 10 years, with side-by-side comparisons from the beginning of the decade to the end.

Gigi Hadid







Gigi Hadid in 2010 (left)



A decade ago, the part-Palestinian model was the captain of her high school's volleyball team. Since then, she’s gone on to become one of the most in-demand faces in the fashion industry, working with designers and houses that most models can only dream of.

Bella Hadid







The model in 2010 (left) and in 2019 ( right).



As a teenager, Bella also had a sporty hobby. Before she was gracing the catwalks of international fashion shows and the pages of renowned publications, the 23-year-old grew up riding horses and had plans to become an equestrian.

Imaan Hammam







The model in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right).



The Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch beauty was first scouted in Amsterdam's Central Station by an agent from CODE Management in 2010. She would go on to make her runway debut in 2013 for Givenchy and the rest is history.

Rami Malek







Rami Malek at the beginning of the decade (left) and the end of the decade (right)



Little did the Egyptian actor know he would make history as the first actor of Arab descent to win and Academy Award for “Best Actor” when he turned to television ten years earlier for a recurring role as the ‘suicide bomber’ on the eighth season of the Fox series “24.”

Elisa Sednaoui







Elisa Sednaoui at 22 (left) and now (right.)



The Italian-Egyptian-French model and philanthropist has had an eventful decade. In addition to launching the Elisa Sednaoui Foundation in 2014, the Cairo-born beauty got married to gallerist Alexandre Dellal the same year and welcomed two children shortly after.

Shakira







Shakira in 2010 (left) and in 2019 (right)



The Lebanese-Colombian singer first gained global recognition for her smash hit “Whenever, Wherever” in 2001. Fast forward a decade-and-a-half: The certified hitmaker is married to football superstar Gerard Pique, has a number of successful albums under her belt, served as a coach on two seasons of the American singing competition “The Voice” and won many awards, including a Grammy in 2018 for Best Latin Pop Album.