  Turkey mulls sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya -sources

Turkey mulls sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya -sources

Turkey-backed Syrian fighters gather at a position east of the northeastern Syrian town of Ras Al-Ain. Turkey’s presidency sent a motion to parliament to approve a military deployment in Tripoli. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

  • Turkey has not yet sent any Syrian fighters as part of the planned deployment
  • Video circulated online purportedly showing Syrian fighters deployed by Turkey in Libya was false
ANKARA: Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of its planned military support for the embattled government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, with one adding that Ankara was leaning toward the idea.
Turkey has not yet sent any Syrian fighters as part of the planned deployment, they told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.
Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government would deploy troops to Libya after Fayez Al-Serraj’s increasingly weak UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) requested support.
Turkey-backed Syrian fighters spearheaded a Turkish military incursion into northeast Syria in October targeting a Kurdish militia. Ankara also backs Syrian rebels in the northwest province of Idlib in Syria’s nearly nine-year civil war.
“It is currently not the case that Turkey is sending (Syrian rebel fighters) to Libya. But evaluations are being made and meetings are being held on this issue, and there is a tendency to go in this direction,” said one high-ranking Turkish official.
“There is no final decision on how many members will go there,” the official added.
The two senior Turkish officials and two security officials spoke to Reuters. It was unclear whether Ankara was mulling sending Syrian fighters as part of the first deployment.
Forces loyal to Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar — supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan — have failed to reach the center of Tripoli but have made small gains in recent weeks with the help of Russian and Sudanese fighters, as well as drones shipped by the UAE, diplomats say.
The GNA said on Sunday that a video circulating online purportedly showing Syrian fighters deployed by Turkey in Libya was false and actually shot in the Syrian province of Idlib. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
EXPERIENCED FIGHTERS
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, citing sources, said that 300 pro-Turkey Syrian fighters had been transferred to Libya and that others were training in Turkish camps.
“The military’s experience abroad will be very useful in Libya. However, there is the possibility of using the experience of Syrian fighters as well...and this is being evaluated,” said a Turkish security official.
“After parliament accepts the mandate, a step may be taken in this direction,” the person added.
Ankara signed two separate accords with the GNA last month: one on security and military cooperation and another on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.
The maritime deal ends Turkey’s isolation at sea as it ramps up offshore energy exploration that has alarmed Greece and other neighbors. The military deal would preserve its lone ally in the region, Tripoli, while preserving private investments in Libya including by Turkish construction firms.
In Syria, Turkey opposes President Bashar Assad. Its military has teamed up with rebel forces to carry out three cross-border incursions since 2016 against Daesh and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Topics: Turkey Libya Syria Recep Tayyip Erdogan Fayez Al-Serraj Government of National Accord Khalifa Haftar

Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

Updated 18 min 21 sec ago

Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
DUBAI: Houthi artillery fire has damaged a mill on the frontline near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, forcing the World Food Programme to suspended the milling of grain intended for food aid to a starving population, the agency said on Monday.
Yemen’s government’s information minister, Moammar Al-Eryani, also said the Houthi militia had carried out the shelling.
There was no comment from Houthi media.
The WFP grain stores at the Red Sea Mills have become a focal point of the conflict in Hodeidah, where the United Nations is trying to enforce a cease-fire and troop withdrawal agreed a year ago at Stockholm peace talks.
“The milling of WFP wheat at the Red Sea Mills near Hodeidah has been temporarily halted after the mills were hit by artillery fire on Thursday 26 December,” a WFP spokesperson said.
The Red Sea Mills lie on a frontline between forces loyal to the President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally-recognized government and the Iranian-backed Houthi forces.
The war has severely hit food supplies in Yemen and millions of people are at risk of starvation in what aid agencies describe as one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
The stores were off limits for around six months and were at risk of rotting until the WFP negotiated access in late February and began cleaning and milling what had been enough grain to feed 3.7 million people for a month.
So far just over 2,500 tons has been milled into flour and dispatched, the spokesperson said.
Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted Hadi’s government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting intervention in 2015 by an Arab military coalition in a bid to restore his government.
A statement by a mill official carried by the media office of the Giants Brigade, part of Yemeni government forces, said the shelling put a hole in a grain silo, exposing it to the elements.
The UN has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.
A year on from the Stockholm deal, UN-mediated talks between warring parties in the Hodeidah have so far failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and cease-fire.

