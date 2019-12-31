Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr striker feted at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

You are here

Best Men’s Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal with the rest of the award winners during the 11th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal football club and the striker of Saudi club Al-Nassr were among the recipients of 17 awards presented during the 11th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards on Sunday night.

The Riyadh-based Al-Hilal football club was awarded Best Arab Club of the Year while the Al-Nassr Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah clinched the accolade for Best Arab Player.

The awards were in recognition of the football stars in the region by the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards in cooperation with Kooora.

“The global success of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards over the years is tangible proof of how the football industry has grown exponentially in every aspect in the Middle East. Through these awards, we aim to motivate and inspire athletes, both young and young at heart, men and women, as well as all those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, always giving the best of themselves for the continuous expansion of this wonderful sport that is football,” said Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Hilal were the winners of the AFC Champions League for the third time in 2019, equalling the record of the Korean club Pohang Steelers in Asia’s premier club competition.

Hamdallah won the Saudi Professional League with his club, and has been awarded a number of individual prizes during the course of the 2018-2019 season: the Saudi Professional League Golden Boot, the Saudi Professional League Player of the Season and the Saudi Professional League Top Scorer.

The glittering ceremony also saw Portuguese champion Cristiano Ronaldo honored for the sixth time as Best Men’s Player of the Year in acknowledgement of his success during the season, winning in Italy with Juventus FC (Serie A) and in Europe with Portugal (UEFA Nations League).

Sharing the stage in Dubai to receive an award dedicated to the best athletes at the international level was English champion Lucy Bronze, who was named Best Women’s Player of the Year.

After a stellar season with Olympique Lyonnais, which can count four prizes in its trophy cupboard for 2019 — French Championship, French Cup, Trophee des Championnes (France) and UEFA Women’s Champions League (Europe) — Bronze enters into the history of Globe Soccer as the first holder of the prize dedicated to women in football.

The following are the 17 awards presented at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards:
1. Best Academy of the Year: AFC Ajax and S.L. Benfica
2. Best Agent of the Year: Jorge Mendes
3. Best Club of the Year: Liverpool FC 
4. Best Coach of the Year: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool FC) 
5. Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Alisson Becker 
6. Best Men’s Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo
7. Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City F.C. and SAP
8. Best Referee of the Year: Stephanie Frappart
9. Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, Portugal’s national team)
10. Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid)
11. Best Women’s Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze
12. Best Young Arab Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi
13. Kooora — Best Arab Club Award: Al-Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)
14. Kooora — Best Arab Player Award: Abderazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia)
15. Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

Note: There are two winners for Best Academy of the Year and Player Career Award.

James, Davis star as Lakers rout Doncic, Mavericks

Updated 31 December 2019
AP

James, Davis star as Lakers rout Doncic, Mavericks

  • Davis was 8 of 12 from the field in his 26th game this season with 20 or more points
Updated 31 December 2019
AP

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 9,000 assists, Anthony Davis scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Lakes beat the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday night.

James — who turns 35 on Monday — reached the milestone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter when he fired an outlet pass to Davis three quarters of the way down the court for a dunk. It was one of 13 assists on the night for James. He finished with 13 points.

Davis was 8 of 12 from the field in his 26th game this season with 20 or more points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 19 points and Dwight Howard scored 15 points — all in the second quarter.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 19 points but struggled from the field a night after his ninth triple-double of the season. He shot 5 of 14 and missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

Los Angeles have won two straight after a four-game losing streak.

Thunder 98 Raptors 97

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career-high with 32 points, Chris Paul had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Oklahoma City beat Toronto for their  sixth win in seven games.

Nerlens Noel added 13 points and Darius Bazley had 11 to help the Thunder win their fifth straight in Toronto. Oklahoma City has won 11 of 15 overall.

Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet each scored 20 points and Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Raptors. They lost for the third time in four games.

Gilgeous-Alexander made the go-ahead basket on a jump shot with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then grabbed the rebound on a missed three-pointer by VanVleet. The third-year guard, who was born in Toronto and raised in nearby Hamilton, has scored 32 points three times in his past five games.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s basket was the sixth straight scoring play to change the lead in a tight final quarter. The lead changed 20 times in the game, and the teams were tied 10 times.

Pelicans 127 Rockets 112

Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-high 27-point performance with a career-high seven 3-pointers and New Orleans beat undermanned Houston for their fourth straight victory.

Brandon Ingram also had 27 points and Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore each added 25, with Moore setting a career high.

Houston played without James Harden (sprained toe), Russell Westbrook (rest) and Clint Capela (bruised heel). Daniel House Jr. scored 22 points for Houston and Eric Gordon, returning for the first time since having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in mid-November, added 20 points.

