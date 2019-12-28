You are here

Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal celebrate AFC Champions League win in Dubai

During the celebrations, an animation dedicated to Al-Hilal FC was displayed on Burj Khalifa. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal celebrate AFC Champions League win in Dubai

Updated 25 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: The Saudi football team Al-Hilal visited Dubai to celebrate their victory in the 38th Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2019. At the event, hosted by Emaar Properties, some of the team’s fans and the company’s signature Saudi customers were invited to attend the event and meet the footballers.
During the celebrations, an animation dedicated to Al-Hilal FC was displayed on Burj Khalifa.
Al-Hilal beat Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in a two-leg match. The first match was played at the King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia, and the second was hosted by Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium 2002.
“It was an indescribable feeling [to win the AFC Champions League]. We have tried to win this cup a few times. Thank God, with his blessings we won it this time,” Al-Hilal’s captain and left-winger Mohammad Al-Shalhoub said.
He said that Al-Hilal is preparing for the upcoming matches.
“We still have the League; the competition is tough there and it will not be easy but we will try to win it. The more advanced and important matches of the Kings Cup are going on now, we will do our best there,” Al-Shalhoub added.
Ahmad Thani Rashed Al-Matrooshi, the managing director of Emaar Properties, said they are proud of their partnership with the team and they are “look[ing] forward [to] celebrating Al-Hilal’s continued success in the future.” Emaar, a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, signed a 5-year strategic partnership agreement with Al-Hilal in June.
Other high-ranking officials from Al-Hilal and Emaar attending the event included the president of the Al-Hilal FC, Fahad Bin Saad bin Nafal, Al-Hilal board member Sultan bin Saeed, CEO of Al-Hilal Investment Co. Sultan Al-Sheikh, Emaar vice-chairman Jamal Majid bin Theniyah and CEO Amit Jain.

Topics: Burj Khalifa Al-Hilal Emaar Properties

Man United's Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

Updated 28 December 2019
AFP

Man United’s Solskajer slams festive fixture pile-up

  • The club to play its 2019 final league match on Saturday, just over 48 hours since a comeback win over Newcastle
Updated 28 December 2019
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the latest Premier League manager to complain about the “unfair” packed program of fixtures over Christmas and New Year.

United play their final league match of 2019 against Burnley on Saturday, just over 48 hours since competing a 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle.

Those matches form part of a sequence of seven games in 21 days that is hard to square with modern notions of rest and recovery.

But such is the commercial appeal of the traditionally congested program that change does not appear likely anytime soon, even though Jurgen Klopp, the manager of runaway leaders Liverpool said recently it was a “crime” for teams to have to play on both Dec. 26 and 27.

“I don’t think it is fair on the boys at all,” said United manager Solskjaer.

“I don’t think it is fair to be expected to perform at the best of your level, both mentally and physically, 48 hours after you have played.

“But I think we are in the best position to perform on Saturday. One — the game was over after 45 minutes. Two — we are young,” the former United striker added.

“We have a great chance against Burnley to perform at the best level because our boys, when you are 23, which is the average age of the outfield starting players (against Newcastle), that will make it easier for us to recover than Burnley, for example. I think.

“They played until the end against Everton. We were done after 45 minutes and used the second half as recovery.

“But it is not fair, especially when a game at Watford has just gone and there will be a game New Years’ Day.

“Two games in three days is possible once in a while but not when it is as tight as this.”

The Norwegian, asked if English football might change its ways, replied: “You are a traditionalist country. You like your traditions. I can’t see it being changed, no. But it should be.”

As for how he coped during his playing days, Solskjaer jokingly said: “It was easy for me. I was on the bench all the time! I never played 90 minutes twice in three days.

“Maybe I did one year. I scored against Villa and Ipswich. You have to look after yourself.

“You have to eat the right things, drink the right things, sleep well.”

Separately, United midfielder Paul Pogba decided to make a personal protest against racism following the ongoing “ignorance” demonstrated at football stadiums throughout Europe.

“No to racism” and “We are one” read the wristbands that Pogba asked his teammates to join him in wearing before the match, with the World Cup winner then presenting his to a young fan in the crowd.

Topics: Man United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer english Premier League

