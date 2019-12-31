You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches

Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches

1 / 2
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks in front of a picture of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a ceremony marking the 55th foundation anniversary of the Fatah movement, in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Dec. 31, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 2
Supporters of the Palestinian Fatah movement take part in a rally marking the 55th foundation anniversary of the political party, in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Dec. 31, 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkakt

Updated 3 sec ago
AP

Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches

  • Around a dozen masked men marched through Ramallah led by President Abbas
  • Fatah was stablished by Yasser Arafat in 1965
Updated 3 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH: Hundreds of Palestinians marched through the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday to mark the 55th anniversary of the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas.
Established by Yasser Arafat in 1965, Fatah led the armed struggle against Israel for decades as the main component of the Palestine Liberation Organization. The PLO recognized Israel in the early 1990s at the start of the peace process, and since then it has been committed to a two-state solution.
Around a dozen masked men led the march through Ramallah, firing several rounds of gunfire into the air. Similar marches are planned elsewhere in the West Bank in the coming days.
Fatah has long vied with Hamas for leadership of the Palestinian national struggle. In 2007, the two factions battled one another in Gaza, leading to the Hamas takeover of the coastal strip. Several attempts at reconciliation have failed.
The peace process with Israel ground to a halt over a decade ago, leaving the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority with limited control over parts of the occupied West Bank but little hope of achieving an independent state anytime soon.
Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. The Palestinian Authority wants all three territories to form a future state living alongside Israel.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently vowed to annex large parts of the West Bank, which would make it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state.
The popularity of Abbas, and by extension Fatah, has plunged in recent years as he has failed to achieve an independent state or heal the rift with Hamas. Many Palestinians also accuse the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority of rampant corruption.

Topics: West Bank Fatah Palestine Israel Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Special
Middle-East
Mahmoud Abbas hails Fatah university election win
Update
Middle-East
Fatah withdraws officers from Gaza-Egypt crossing

Yemen officials: Houthi militia ban on banknotes stops gov’t salaries

Updated 32 min 30 sec ago
AP

Yemen officials: Houthi militia ban on banknotes stops gov’t salaries

  • Houthis refuse to work with Yemeni rials that its central bank printed in past 3 years
  • The militia’s move paralyzed most banking activities in areas under Houthi control
Updated 32 min 30 sec ago
AP

SANAA: Yemeni officials said on Tuesday that a militia group’s ban on recently-printed government banknotes in areas under their control, including the capital, Sanaa, has held up the salaries of tens of thousands of civil servants and pensioners.
The officials and the internationally recognized government said the militia, known as Houthis, refused to work with the Yemeni rials that its central bank had printed in the past three years.
The Iran-backed Houthis control most of the country’s north, after more than five years of a stalemated civil war. An Arab coalition backs the internationally recognized government which still rules southern Yemen, including its interim capital, Aden, where its Central Bank is located.
The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed over 100,000 people and left millions suffering from food and medical shortages. The conflict has also pushed the country to the brink of famine.
The finance ministry said the militia’s move paralyzed most banking activities in areas under Houthi control, depriving tens of thousands of people, including around 40,000 pensioners, of desperately needed payments this month.
Officials in Sanaa said the Houthis had given residents a month to hand over the newly printed but banned banknotes or face penalties that include jail. The Houthi militia said they would compensate them with old currency or an electronic rial they have created, they added.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
They said banks and shops in Houthi-controlled areas have refused to use the banned banknotes. Residents have resorted to trading in the Yemeni rial with the Saudi Arabian rial and the UN dollar before entering the Houthi-controlled areas to avoid being arrested, the officials said.

Topics: Yemen Houthis yemen central bank Yemeni rial

Related

Middle-East
Traders threaten strike in Houthi-controlled Yemen as rebels ban currency
Middle-East
Houthi militants in Yemen shell World Food Program’s Hodeidah grain store

Latest updates

Palestinian Fatah marks 55 years with West Bank marches
Yemen officials: Houthi militia ban on banknotes stops gov’t salaries
Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’
Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai
Jessica Kahawaty is already wearing the new Kuwaiti footwear label you’re going to see everywhere

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.