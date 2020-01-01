Saudi high-tech bus stations for pilgrims planned

MAKKAH: High-tech bus stations to improve pilgrims’ transport to holy sites in the Kingdom moved a step closer following a workshop carried out by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.
The workshop, organized by the ministry’s undersecretary for pilgrims affairs, explored plans for terminals linked to pilgrims’ residence locations in Makkah. Bus stations will develop timetables and rely on modern technology to improve pilgrims’ transport as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.
Bassam bin Ahmed Ghulman, deputy minister for transportation affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said that the bus stations will use modern technology to schedule trips from Makkah to the holy sites, taking into account pilgrim’s residence locations and their planned journeys.
Mohammed Al-Bassami, director-general of the Traffic Directorate, said that the study is an important step toward improving the quality of transport services and updating the traffic model for the region.
The stations will also help ease traffic congestion and overcrowding on buses on the main roads linking Makkah to the holy sites.
A bus schedule posted on electronic screens inside the pilgrims’ residence will help reduce transport times, save unnecessary expense and mitigate the environmental impact by raising the operation’s efficiency.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the King Salman Institute for Studies and Consulting Service at Majmaah University and the Art Development Center in Dubai, also organized a training program for 87 managers and supervisors.
The 14-week Rowad (pioneers) training program is part of the ministry’s plan to modernize its work environment and develop staff capabilities.