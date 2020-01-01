You are here

Mixed reaction on social media in Lebanon to Carlos Ghosn’s arrival

Farah Heiba

  • Hollywood-esque escape has already become an internet meme.
  • Since the truth of his escape is not entirely clear, people reached their own conclusions
DUBAI: The news of Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan and arrival in Beirut received different reactions from the Lebanese community on Twitter.
While details are still emerging about the Hollywood-esque nature of his departure from Japan, commentators on the social media platform were divided.
Comments included statements such as “Ghosn recruited thousands of people to shield him and to facilitate his movement worldwide, he defected to Lebanon.”
Another comment said, "Ghosn is a shame for all the Lebanese people."

One twitter user also said Former Nissan boss just arrived on a private jet from Turkey using his French passport. “Lebanon is basically just open to anyone who wants to flee justice anywhere and has connections.”
On the contrary, some people welcomed Ghosn in Lebanon and commended his move to the country saying, “proud of you, welcome back” and “welcome back Mr Ghosn.”
Meanwhile, his escape also prompted a deluge of memes on social media poking fun at the global news story.

