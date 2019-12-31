You are here

  • Home
  • Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn claims he ‘feared for his life.’ (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wbw8

Updated 24 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources

  • Airport security say Ghosn arrived in Lebanon in a private plane
  • Family sources say he was depressed and wanted to return to normal life
Updated 24 sec ago
Khaldon Azhari

DUBAI/BEIRUT/TOKYO: Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told Arab News Japan.

Sources confirmed Ghosn was smuggled out of Japan on a non-commercial flight – probably a cargo plane to Lebanon via Turkey.

Japanese immigration officials also confirmed they had no official record of him leaving the country through any of Japan’s official exit points.

And Japanese government officials have said they intend to ask Lebanon to return Ghosn who continues to deny the allegations laid against him.

Ghosn arrived at Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut, on a private plane, using his French passport and a Lebanese ID, which made him eligible for an immediate visa on arrival, contrary to earlier reports suggesting he used a fake passport.

His name was not flagged in the system as he is not on any Interpol list, and the Lebanese General Security only realized it was him after he had left the private terminal.

Close family members told Arab News Japan he was with them in Lebanon, claiming Ghosn “feared for his life.”

They said he was “depressed after this ordeal” and wanted to return to “normal life.”

They also denied he met with the president of Lebanon as was reported in some media and confirmed neither the Lebanese Foreign Ministry nor the Japanese Embassy in Lebanon were aware of his plan to leave Japan.

Earlier Tuesday Ghosn’s lawyers told reporters they were holding his three passports, adding that he could not have used any of them to escape Japan, adding that his client’s actions were “inexcusable.”

The lawyer’s comments came as Ghosn confirmed he had fled to Lebanon, saying he would not be “held hostage” by a “rigged” justice system.

Ghosn said in a statement on Monday that he had left Japan for Lebanon to escape “political persecution,” adding: “I am now in Lebanon.”

He said he “will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied.”

The system is “in flagrant disregard of Japan’s legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold,” according to the statement.

“I have not fled justice,” he continued. “I have escaped injustice and political persecution.”

“I can now finally communicate freely with the media and look forward to starting next week,” the statement added.

News about Ghosn, who faces house arrest in Japan amid ongoing legal action over alleged corruption during his tenure, broke on Monday at 11 pm [Beirut time]. 

An aide of Ghosn told Lebanese media that Ghosn was no longer under house arrest in Japan and has arrived in his native country. 

The overthrown boss of the Renault-Nissan had been awaiting trial in Japan in April amid house arrest following several months in detention.




The home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in Beirut. (Leila Hattoum)

No official confirmation could be obtained from the Lebanese Internal Security Forces on Ghosn’s arrival at Beirut International Airport at midnight.

Requesting anonymity, an airport source told Arab News Japan that Ghosn arrived on a private jet that is believed to have flown in from Turkey. “He did arrive, but I cannot say when,” the source said without divulging further details. 

The Lebanese foreign ministry said it was not aware of the circumstances surrounding Ghosn's entry into the country. However, the General Security Directorate said the tycoon entered Lebanon legally and than no legal measures will be taken against him.

French junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Tuesday she was “very surprised” by news that Carlos Ghosn had left Japan and flown to Lebanon, adding she had heard of it via the media.

Pannier-Runacher also told France Inter radio that, regarding Ghosn, no-one was above the law but Ghosn would be able to get French consular support as a French citizen.

Ghosn, once celebrated for his turnaround of the ailing car companies, has suffered one of the decade’s most dramatic corporate falls from grace. He was arrested in Japan in November 2018 under four charges of financial misconduct, which he denies.

After the news of his arrival in Beirut, social media users tweeted that Ghosn could be named a minister in the new cabinet that is currently being formed by Dr Hassan Diab following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Hariri resigned amid ongoing protests over political corruption and deteriorating economic situation. 

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Japan Nissan

Related

Update
Middle-East
Ghosn flies to Lebanon, blasts ‘rigged’ Japanese justice
Special
Middle-East
Protesters reject Carlos Ghosn as possible Lebanese politician

Somalia’s Al-Shabab extremists claim deadly bombing

Updated 31 December 2019
AP

Somalia’s Al-Shabab extremists claim deadly bombing

  • The claim of responsibility was made by the group’s spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage
  • The explosion came at rush hour Saturday as Somalia returned to work after its weekend
Updated 31 December 2019
AP
NAIROBI, Kenya: Somalia’s homegrown extremist rebels, Al-Shabab, have claimed responsibility for a truck bomb in the capital, Mogadishu, that killed at least 79 people last week, including many students.

The claim of responsibility was made by the group’s spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage in an audio post on pro-al-Shabab websites. Al-Shabab, which is allied to Al-Qaeda, carries out frequent bombings in the capital.

Rage said the bombing targeted a “hostile Turkish convoy” near a busy checkpoint at an entrance to the city. Two Turkish brothers were among the dead and

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, the second worst bombing in Somalia’s history.

The explosion came at rush hour Saturday as Somalia returned to work after its weekend. Most of those killed were university and other students returning to class.

Somalis mourned the deaths of so many young people in a country trying to rebuild itself after decades of conflict.

At least 125 people were wounded and hundreds of Mogadishu residents donated blood in response to desperate appeals.

Some analysts had said that Al-Shabab would not claim responsibility for the bomb, as it would make the rebels unpopular with Somalis who want peace and stability.

Somalia’s worst bombing killed more than 500 people in Mogadishu in October 2017. It is widely suspected that Al-Shabab carried out that bombing but did not claim responsibility because of widespread public anger over the carnage.

Al-Shabab is now able to make its own explosives, its “weapon of choice,” United Nations experts monitoring sanctions on Somalia said earlier this year. The group had previously relied on military-grade explosives captured during assaults on an African Union peacekeeping force.

The attack raises concern about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the Horn of Africa country’s security in the coming months from the multinational African Union force.

Years of conflict and Al-Shabab attacks, along with famine, shattered Somalia, which is home to more than 12 million people.

The Horn of Africa nation has been trying to rebuild since establishing its first functioning transitional government in 2012. Al-Shabab was pushed out of the capital, Mogadishu, and other major cities several years ago by the regional African force but still carries out suicide attacks across Somalia.

Latest updates

Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’
Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai
Jessica Kahawaty is already wearing the new Kuwaiti footwear label you’re going to see everywhere
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources
Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.