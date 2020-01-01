You are here

More than 20 dead, many displaced after violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

Residents of a refugee camp gather around the burned remains of makeshift structures, in Genena, Sudan. (Organization for the General Coordination of Camps for Displaced and Refugees via AP)
Reuters

  • Krinding Camp was raided on Dec. 29-30 following a dispute between Arab and African ethnic groups
  • At least 17 people were wounded in the violence around Genena
Reuters

KHARTOUM: At least 24 people were confirmed killed after a camp for internally displaced people was attacked in Sudan’s West Darfur, an international peacekeeping official said on Wednesday, as top officials arrived to try to calm the violence.
Krinding Camp, just east of state capital Genena, was raided on Dec. 29-30 following a dispute between Arab and African ethnic groups, said Ashraf Eissa, a spokesperson for the joint African Union-United Nations peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID.
“The Arab tribesman’s people came to the IDP camp and started shooting and killing and burning,” he said.
“Then relatives went to the hospital and threatened hospital staff at gunpoint and destroyed the blood bank ... and when a government of Sudan policeman tried to intervene he was shot and killed.”
Brokering lasting peace in Darfur and other parts of Sudan is one of the main challenges facing military and civilian authorities sharing power following the overthrow of former president Omar Al-Bashir last April.
Conflict broke out in Darfur in 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up against Khartoum. Up to 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced, including more than 180,000 displaced in West Darfur, according to UN estimates.
West Darfur has been generally calm since 2010 though tensions between the Masalit and Arab tribes resurfaced in 2017 leading to occasional, smaller scale skirmishes, Eissa said.
On Wednesday, senior officials including sovereign council member General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived in Genena and were briefed on the security situation, the council said in a statement.
At least 17 people were wounded in the violence around Genena, though casualty figures were initial estimates and could rise, Eissa said. Many people from the camp fled to Genena or nearby mountains.
After exchanges of fire across Genena on Tuesday, he said the situation remained very tense.
A local journalist said the violence had spread to the surrounding area, at least 10 villages had been burned, and some people were trying to flee across the border into Chad. A statement from the non-Arab Masalit ethnic group put the number of dead at more than 50, but the figure could not be independently confirmed.
UNAMID, which has been gradually drawing down its presence in Darfur, withdrew from Genena in May 2019. On the day it was meant to hand over its headquarters in the city to the government, the camp was raided and gutted by security forces and civilians.
UNAMID does not have a mandate to conduct peacekeeping operations in Genena, though its mandate could be extended to the area “in extremis,” Eissa said.
On Dec. 27 hundreds of men in uniform and civilians raided and looted another former UNAMID camp in Nyala in South Darfur, which had been handed over to the government in November, UNAMID said in a statement.

Was this Carlos Ghosn’s final trip of 2019?

Ali Itani

  • There’s new speculation that Carlos Ghosn was on a flight from Osaka
  • If Ghosn’s journey did see him travel from Tokyo to Osaka, how did he go unnoticed?
Ali Itani

DUBAI: From the involvement of paramilitary forces to being smuggled out of Japan in a musical instrument case, details of Carlos Ghosn’s escape remain blurred between fact and fiction as investigations continue.

However, one website believes it has at least pinned down the planes the fugitive businessman employed.

Arab News Japan sources confirmed yesterday Ghosn travelled from Japan to Turkey on a cargo plane before travelling on to Beirut via private jet.

Swedish website Flight Radar 24 reported it tracked one flight which departed from (KIX) Kansai airport on Dec 29,  at 11:10 p.m. Japan local time and after a 12-hour flight landed in Istanbul at 5:15 a.m. CET on a Bombardier Global Express registered to MNG Jet Aerospace.

If proven to be the flight Ghosn used, his departure from Kansai airport which is in the city of Osaka, and not Tokyo where the ex-Nissan boss lived under house arrest, could be another dramatic piece in the jigsaw.

The distance would have meant he would have had to travel by car or highspeed bullet train, but he would have had to be disguised in order to avoid capture.

Finally from Istanbul Ghosn boarded a private plane, again a Bombardier, this time a challenger 300 which flew him directly to Beirut where the businessman remains with family.

This video shows the route of the planes it is thought Ghosn flew on:

 

