  • Renowned Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem dies at 51

Renowned Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem dies at 51

Najwa Qassem was 51 at the time of her death and was still working with Al Arabiya News Channel. (Facebook)
Najwa Qassem was 51 at the time of her death and was still working with Al Arabiya News Channel. (Social media)
Najwa Qassem was 51 at the time of her death and was still working with Al Arabiya News Channel. (Social media)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Qassem was known for her intrepid reporting on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars
  • She was 51 at the time of her death and was still working with Al Arabiya News Channel
TAREK ALI AHMAD

The Arab media industry ushered in the new year on a somber note with the sudden passing of one of the titans of the field, Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem.

Qassem, a journalist known for her intrepid reporting on the Iraq and Lebanese wars, was 51 at the time of her passing and still working with Al Arabiya and Al Hadath News Channels.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, who is also owner of Future TV where Qassem began her career, tweeted his condolences, describing her death as “A real and sad shock,” adding that she “shone on the screen as a glowing star.”

Highlights of her broad-reaching career include being named one of the 100 most powerful women in the Arab world by Arabian Business in 2011, as well as Best Female Presenter by the Arab Media Festival in 2006.

Her award-winning career began in 1992 with Future TV News Station in Lebanon where she hosted several shows and reported on Israeli military operations against Lebanon and its withdrawal from South Lebanon.

Arab News Editor in Chief, Faisal J Abbas worked with Qassem at both Future Television of Lebanon and later at Al Arabiya News channel.

“I have had the honor of knowing Najwa since 1999, and the pleasure of working side by side with her at both Future Television of Lebanon and at Al Arabiya News Channel in Dubai,” Abbas said.

“In every place she stepped foot in, Najwa always managed to set new standards in professionalism. She has remained remarkably humble despite having interviewed world leaders and covered two regional wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

“Her professionalism, good soul and incredible sense of humor will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to her family and to all our colleagues in the Arab media industry,” he added.

Group TV Director at MBC Ali Jaber, who worked with Qassem at Future TV, said he spoke to her a short time before her death.

“She was my first recruit to Future TV. I auditioned her first and it took me just few minutes to conclude that she will reign over the screen…she did ever since, on every screen she appeared on,”  Jaber told Arab News, adding: “She was a true journalist and a great friend. We kept in touch until few hours before she died.”

In 2003, Qassem moved to Al Arabiya News Channel where she survived a bombing on Al Arabiya’s Baghdad news station while covering the Iraq war - eight of her colleagues were killed in the attack.

She reported on the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and on the front lines of the Lebanese-Israeli war in 2006.

She hosted several news shows and current affairs bulletins with Al Hadath, having covered elections, conflicts, summits and more.

Al Arabiya Senior News Anchor Lara Nabhan recounted fond memories with Qassem where she used to order food for everyone during breaking news segments knowing that her colleagues would not have time to eat.

“She used to always, in particular with me, watch and follow my coverage from home and then call me during the break to give me advice on questions I should have asked as well as praise me for the ones that I did. She was always supportive and helpful, especially when I needed advice on how to approach certain guests, and she would always give me the right angle to go with. Personally, she was very kind and helpful with me and she taught me well,” Nabhan told Arab News.

Tributes have filled social media in the Arab world with words of praise and condolences to Qassem, from those who worked with her to those who grew used to watching her on the news. 

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri led the tributes.

Saudi news channel Al-Ekhbariya announcer Ismaeel AlMallees tweeted: “The legend of the screen is gone, God bless you, Najwa. My deepest condolences and sympathy to her family and relatives, and to the Arab family and the event.”Twitter user Murtadha wrote, “Najwa Kassem, one of the most prominent Arab anchorwoman, passed away today. This is a tragic loss for Middle Eastern TV. RIP.”

Another user, Mayyar Schehadeh, tweeted “I was unable to get past the news a very sad day, with the loss of a professional Lebanese announcer we lost you alot Mrs. #Najwa Qassem.” 

Her employer, Al Arabiya, has released a statement regarding her death, sending condolences to Qassem's family.

Arab News

  • Closures seen as beneficial for media sector
Arab News

ANKARA: Pro-government Turkish media outlets are closing since the election of a new Istanbul mayor in June, with two surprise shutdowns earlier this week.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, from the secular main opposition Republican People’s Party, took the reins from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) which, along with its Islamist predecessors, had run the city for the last 25 years.

Newspapers published by the pro-government TurkMedya group were largely financed by Istanbul’s metropolitan municipality for decades until the city changed hands, with Imamoglu stopping their funding for impartiality reasons.

Gunes and Star, two TurkMedya newspapers, shut in a surprise decision on Monday, and pro-government outlets make up the bulk of Turkish media.

TurkMedya was said to receive about TRY10 million ($1.68 million) a month from the municipality under AKP rule, but has been facing serious financial challenges since local elections, and had to close some of its newspaper supplements.

Sarphan Uzunoglu, a media and communications specialist and editor-in-chief at the digital journalism academy NewsLabTurkey, said it was unsurprising that pro-government media outlets were experiencing financial problems. 

“Massive purchases by local governments were their primary sources of income,” he told Arab News, adding that the shutdowns backed industry rumors that circulation rates were manipulated.

“If you observe the change in the daily circulation of the pro-government Star newspaper between Dec. 2019 and Dec. 2018 you can see there is no significant change, it is still around 100,000 copies per day. In other words, there is no setback that could justify such a dramatic change in the circulation rate,” he said. “Turkey's currency crisis is deeply affecting the media industry and all types of media outlets, including the ones which report higher circulation rates, suffer from high paper prices and regular costs. Advertisers do not trust the media anymore primarily due to a meltdown of trust and the lack of clarity regarding the truthfulness of circulation rates.”

Uzunoglu said most Turkish newspapers would have died without official advertisements as was the case with the independent and left-leaning newspapers Evrensel and Birgun, which announced they were experiencing hardship because income from official adverts had dried up for months. 

“What is more tragic is that, despite the financial resources granted by official and corporate advertisements, pro-government media outlets cannot provide sustainability, and we will hear more news outlets going digital in the coming months due to the financial and democratic crisis of Turkey,” he said.

But he said the products from pro-government media outlets were problematic in themselves. 

“These outlets do not meet the expectations of the audience and they have lost the trust of their audience. These newsrooms cannot address society as a product nor as an ideological instrument. This shows that these newsrooms, both politically and commercially, are at the end of the road.”

Orhan Sener, director of the academy at the Journalists’ Union of Turkey, said the downsizing of pro-government papers was a turning point.

“The closure of these media outlets, which have served as a propaganda instrument for the government rather than real journalism, is beneficial for the media sector and public good of the country, except for the unemployment of staff working for them,” he told Arab News.

He said that the shutdowns showed that no outlet could survive in the long-term if they proved to be inefficient and if their sole purpose was to serve as a propaganda instrument for the government.

“They have been a burden in economic and political terms. Government sources couldn’t afford to finance them after the local elections,” he added.

