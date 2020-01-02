Renowned Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem dies at 51

The Arab media industry ushered in the new year on a somber note with the sudden passing of one of the titans of the field, Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem.

Qassem, a journalist known for her intrepid reporting on the Iraq and Lebanese wars, was 51 at the time of her passing and still working with Al Arabiya and Al Hadath News Channels.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri, who is also owner of Future TV where Qassem began her career, tweeted his condolences, describing her death as “A real and sad shock,” adding that she “shone on the screen as a glowing star.”

Highlights of her broad-reaching career include being named one of the 100 most powerful women in the Arab world by Arabian Business in 2011, as well as Best Female Presenter by the Arab Media Festival in 2006.

Her award-winning career began in 1992 with Future TV News Station in Lebanon where she hosted several shows and reported on Israeli military operations against Lebanon and its withdrawal from South Lebanon.

Arab News Editor in Chief, Faisal J Abbas worked with Qassem at both Future Television of Lebanon and later at Al Arabiya News channel.

“I have had the honor of knowing Najwa since 1999, and the pleasure of working side by side with her at both Future Television of Lebanon and at Al Arabiya News Channel in Dubai,” Abbas said.

“In every place she stepped foot in, Najwa always managed to set new standards in professionalism. She has remained remarkably humble despite having interviewed world leaders and covered two regional wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

“Her professionalism, good soul and incredible sense of humor will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to her family and to all our colleagues in the Arab media industry,” he added.

Group TV Director at MBC Ali Jaber, who worked with Qassem at Future TV, said he spoke to her a short time before her death.

“She was my first recruit to Future TV. I auditioned her first and it took me just few minutes to conclude that she will reign over the screen…she did ever since, on every screen she appeared on,” Jaber told Arab News, adding: “She was a true journalist and a great friend. We kept in touch until few hours before she died.”

In 2003, Qassem moved to Al Arabiya News Channel where she survived a bombing on Al Arabiya’s Baghdad news station while covering the Iraq war - eight of her colleagues were killed in the attack.

She reported on the 2005 assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and on the front lines of the Lebanese-Israeli war in 2006.

She hosted several news shows and current affairs bulletins with Al Hadath, having covered elections, conflicts, summits and more.

Al Arabiya Senior News Anchor Lara Nabhan recounted fond memories with Qassem where she used to order food for everyone during breaking news segments knowing that her colleagues would not have time to eat.

“She used to always, in particular with me, watch and follow my coverage from home and then call me during the break to give me advice on questions I should have asked as well as praise me for the ones that I did. She was always supportive and helpful, especially when I needed advice on how to approach certain guests, and she would always give me the right angle to go with. Personally, she was very kind and helpful with me and she taught me well,” Nabhan told Arab News.

Tributes have filled social media in the Arab world with words of praise and condolences to Qassem, from those who worked with her to those who grew used to watching her on the news.

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri led the tributes.

صدمة حقيقية ومحزنة، ان ترحل نجوى قاسم في عز العطاء والشباب. رافقت مشوار تلفزيون المستقبل منذ تأسيسه وسطعت على شاشته نجمة متألقة، قبل ان تنتقل الى دبي حيث تابعت التفوق والنجاح. خسارة لنا وللإعلام اللبناني العربي. رحم الله نجوى قاسم واحر التعازي لاسرتها واسرة العربية - الحدث. — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) January 2, 2020

Saudi news channel Al-Ekhbariya announcer Ismaeel AlMallees tweeted: “The legend of the screen is gone, God bless you, Najwa. My deepest condolences and sympathy to her family and relatives, and to the Arab family and the event.”Twitter user Murtadha wrote, “Najwa Kassem, one of the most prominent Arab anchorwoman, passed away today. This is a tragic loss for Middle Eastern TV. RIP.”

Najwa Kassem, one of the most prominent Arab anchorwoman, passed away today. This is a tragic loss for Middle Eastern TV. RIP. #نجوي_قاسم pic.twitter.com/L8h39FWJT4 — (@MORTAXL) January 2, 2020

Another user, Mayyar Schehadeh, tweeted “I was unable to get past the news a very sad day, with the loss of a professional Lebanese announcer we lost you alot Mrs. #Najwa Qassem.”

لم استطع تجاوز الخبر يوم حزين جدا بفقداننا لقامة إعلامية عربية لبنانية ما زلت تحت الصدمة خسرناك كثيرا #نجوى_قاسم I was unable to get past the news a very sad day, with the loss of a professional Lebanese announcer I am still in shock We lost you a lot Mrs.#NajwaQassem pic.twitter.com/kwfMM9hmDi — Mayyar Schehadeh (ميّار شحاده) (@MayyarShehadeh) January 2, 2020

Her employer, Al Arabiya, has released a statement regarding her death, sending condolences to Qassem's family.