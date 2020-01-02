You are here

  • Home
  • Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn fled Japan on Dec. 30 before making his way to Lebanon. (AFP/File photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97hpk

Updated 54 min 47 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon

  • The former Nissan chief says he alone arranged his departure from Japan
Updated 54 min 47 sec ago
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: The family of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn played no role in his escape from Japan, Ghosn said in a statement on Thursday, days after his abrupt arrival in Beirut from Tokyo, where he faces trial for alleged financial misconduct.

“There has been speculation in the media that my wife Carole, and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan. All such speculation is inaccurate and false,” said the statement.
“I alone arranged for my departure. My family had no role whatsoever,” it added.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Lebanon Japan Nissan

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Carlos Ghosn
Middle-East
Exclusive: Lebanon’s Ambassador to Japan denies his embassy helped Carlos Ghosn escape

Tunisian president says parliament to vote on government

Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

Tunisian president says parliament to vote on government

  • Designated prime minister Habib Jemli has named a former finance ministry official, Abderrahmen Khachtali, as finance minister
  • He named Tunisia's ambassador to Jordan, Khaled Shili, as foreign minister
Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has approved a proposed new government made up of political independents and given it to parliament to vote on, his office said on Thursday.
Designated prime minister Habib Jemli has named a former finance ministry official, Abderrahmen Khachtali, as finance minister and Tunisia's ambassador to Jordan, Khaled Shili, as foreign minister.
Jemli said in a televised statement that his proposed cabinet had majority support in the deeply fractured parliament elected nearly three months ago.
Saied's office had said late on Wednesday that more consultations were needed for the new government.
A vote in parliament will be scheduled by the speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which came first in the Oct. 6 election with 52 of the 217 seats and nominated Jemli as prime minister.
Jemli said his government would focus on the economy, a subject that has bedevilled all administrations in Tunisia since its 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.
The outgoing government has made painful cuts to reduce the public deficit, but the International Monetary Fund and other foreign lenders are seeking more fiscal reforms.
(Reporting By Mohamed Argoubi and Angus McDowall; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Middle-East
Tunisian president says parliament to vote on government
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan says discussed Libya ceasefire with Tunisian president

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia condemns US Embassy attack in Baghdad
Carlos Ghosn breaks silence, says family 'played no role' in escape from Japan to Lebanon
Dakar racers fine-tune vehicles in readiness for ‘exciting’ Saudi desert rally
Tunisian president says parliament to vote on government
Saudi hospitality ahead of Dakar Rally wins Russian journalist’s heart, removes misconceptions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.