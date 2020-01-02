You are here

  • Home
  • Exclusive: Lebanon’s Ambassador to Japan denies his embassy helped Carlos Ghosn escape

Exclusive: Lebanon’s Ambassador to Japan denies his embassy helped Carlos Ghosn escape

Lebanon’s ambassador to Japan, Nidal Yehya, spoke exclusively to Arab News Japan. (File/Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8pnc4

Updated 11 sec ago
Ali Itani

Exclusive: Lebanon’s Ambassador to Japan denies his embassy helped Carlos Ghosn escape

  • Ambassador Nidal Yehya issues exclusive statement to Arab News Japan after direct media accusations of Embassy involvement in Carlos Ghosn's escape
  • A Lebanese judicial sourced said Lebanon has received an Interpol arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn
Updated 11 sec ago
Ali Itani

The Lebanese Ambassador to Japan has strongly denied his embassy was involved in the dramatic escape of Carlos Ghosn in an exclusive statement to Arab News Japan, after widespread accusations in the media.

The fugitive former Nissan boss made global headlines with his Hollywood-esque escape from Japan, after somehow slipping past immigration authorities and checkpoints to fly out in a cargo plane to Turkey and finally arriving on New Year’s Eve in Lebanon via private jet.

An arrest warrant for Ghosn was issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) on Thursday, according to a Lebanese judicial source.

Lebanon’s ambassador to Japan, Nidal Yehya, issued a statement to Arab News Japan on Thursday saying: “The Lebanese Embassy in Tokyo is keen to inform Japanese public opinion that the Lebanese embassy had absolutely no relationship or interference with how Carlos Ghosn got out of Japan, and his violation of the conditions for his release on bail.

“Rather, the Embassy has always stressed to him that he must abide by all the conditions of his release, as decided by the Criminal Court in Tokyo, in order to ensure his health and to ensure the proper preparation of the defence for the cases brought against him.” Ambassador Yehya spoke out after media reports accused the Embassy of involvement.

Yōichi Masuzoe, who served as governor of the Japanese capital from 2014 to 2016, accused the Embassy of misusing its diplomatic privileges. He tweeted to his 161,900 followers: “The immigration system for entry and exit procedures are very strict. There is also special auditing of private jets.

“The officials there could not be mistaken in such a situation. I think that the Embassy of Lebanon is involved somehow in the escape of Carlos Ghosn because of the use of diplomatic privileges.

“As for Ghosn, he may have fled because he wants the Japanese government to thoroughly clarify the fact.”

Masuzoe is a controversial figure in Japanese politics. He was a member of the House of Councillors, the upper house of Japan’s parliament the National Diet, from 2001 to 2013 before being elected as Governor of Tokyo in 2014.

But in 2016, he was forced to resign over allegations of misuse of public funds. While an investigation found no criminal behaviour, he faced a vote of no confidence after details emerged of flamboyant spending on hotels, restaurants and travel, and he resigned.

The statement followed a day of developments surrounding Carlos Ghosn’s escape.

In Tokyo, Japanese prosecutors raided the Tokyo home Ghosn with officers seen entering the property.

In Turkey, police detained seven people – four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers – after the interior ministry launched a probe into the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who after fleeing Japan stopped in Turkey on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.

And, in France junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said the state ‘will not extradite’ Ghosn if he arrives in the country.

Topics: Japan Lebanon Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

Middle-East
Fugitive Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn’s Tokyo home raided
Business & Economy
Tokyo enclave where Ghosn hatched daring escape plan

Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Nissan ex-Chair

Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Nissan ex-Chair

  • Albert Serhan said the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution
  • Serhan said the Lebanese prosecution “will carry out its duties,” suggesting for the first time that Ghosn may be brought in for questioning
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s justice minister said Thursday that Lebanon has received an international wanted notice from Interpol for Nissan’s ex-chair Carlos Ghosn.

Albert Serhan told The Associated Press in an interview that the Red Notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the prosecution.

Ghosn has skipped bail before a trial on financial misconduct charges and fled to Lebanon via Turkey. Authorities have said that he entered legally on a French passport.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Japan has strongly denied his embassy was involved in the dramatic escape of Ghosn in an exclusive statement to Arab News Japan, after accusations by the former governor of Tokyo.

Interpol’s so-called Red Notices are requests to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a wanted fugitive.

Serhan said the Lebanese prosecution “will carry out its duties,” suggesting for the first time that Ghosn may be brought in for questioning.

But he said that Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, ruling out the possibility that Beirut would hand Ghosn over to Japan

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday raided the Tokyo home of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn after he skipped bail and fled to Lebanon before his trial on financial misconduct charges.

Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment. Japanese media showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn’s third residence in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago. Authorities have now searched each one.

Government offices in Japan are closed this week for the New Year’s holidays.

It is unclear how Ghosn avoided the tight surveillance he was under in Japan and showed up in Lebanon.

Ghosn said Tuesday in a statement that he left for Lebanon because he thought the Japanese judicial system was unjust, and he wanted to avoid “political persecution.”

He said he would talk to reporters next week.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

Lebanon has said Ghosn entered the country legally, and there was no reason to take action against him.

The Lebanese minister for presidential affairs, Selim Jreissati, told the An-Nahar newspaper that Ghosn entered legally at the airport with a French passport and Lebanese ID.

Ghosn’s lawyers in Japan said they had no knowledge of the escape and they had all his passports. Ghosn has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, without identifying sources, reported Thursday that Ghosn had two French passports.

Earlier Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn’s departure, but a private jet had left from a regional airport to Turkey.

Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency said Thursday that Turkish authorities had detained seven people as part of an investigation into how Ghosn fled to Lebanon via Istanbul.

The private DHA news agency reported that those detained are 4 pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers.

The Hurriyet newspaper said the plane carrying Ghosn landed at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport at 05:30 on Dec. 29. Ghosn was not registered upon landing and was smuggled on board another plane that left for Lebanon, the paper reported.

Ghosn, who was charged in Japan with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

His 1.5 billion yen ($14 million) bail that Ghosn posted on two separate instances to get out of detention is being revoked.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn

Related

Middle-East
Fugitive Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn’s Tokyo home raided
Business & Economy
Tokyo enclave where Ghosn hatched daring escape plan

Latest updates

Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for Nissan ex-Chair
Exclusive: Lebanon’s Ambassador to Japan denies his embassy helped Carlos Ghosn escape
Turkey’s parliament debates sending troops to Libya
Renowned Lebanese senior news anchor Najwa Qassem dies at 51
Quarter-of-a-million Syrian refugees headed to Turkey, Erdogan wants to stop them

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.