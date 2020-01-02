You are here

Singapore posts decade-low growth

Singapore’s central bank eased monetary policy in October for the first time in three years as the export-oriented economy struggled in the face of global trade tensions and a downturn in the electronics sector. (AFP)
Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

  • Economists call for generous fiscal support as electronics downturn and prolonged US-China trade war hit exports
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in a decade last year as its manufacturing sector contracted, preliminary data showed on Thursday, though fourth quarter data firmed expectations for a modest recovery in 2020.

The export-oriented economy has been hit hard by the drawn-out trade war between the US and China as well as a cyclical global downturn in the electronics sector.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7 percent in 2019, the slowest annual pace since 2009 and down from 3.1 percent in 2018. Authorities expect growth of between 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent this year, while Singapore’s biggest bank DBS is forecasting a 1.4 percent expansion.

With the island nation expected to hold elections within months, economists are looking for “generous” fiscal support to bolster growth at the upcoming budget on Feb. 18.

“We are seeing improvement on the growth front, although it will likely be a weak recovery,” said DBS economist Irvin Seah.

“The government is going to roll out the fiscal budget next month and this will likely be very generous,” he added, citing surpluses accumulated in recent years and upcoming elections, which must be held by early 2021 at the latest.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew 0.8 percent in October-December from the same period a year ago, the trade ministry said, in line with analysts’ expectations and compared with a revised 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The economy grew by 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter on an annualized and seasonally adjusted basis, compared with an upwardly revised 2.4 percent rise the quarter before. That was weaker than the 0.4 percent expansion expected by analysts.

Across 2019, the manufacturing sector contracted 1.5 percent year-on-year, down from a 7 percent expansion in 2018. Services grew at a more modest 1.1 percent compared with 2.9 percent in 2018 while there was a turnaround in construction which expanded 2.5 percent compared with a 3.7 percent contraction in 2018.

“The global economic slowdown has already affected us. This year we avoided a recession. Our economy is still growing, but less vigorously than we would like,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual New Year message on Dec. 31.

Singapore’s central bank eased policy in October for the first time in three years.

But OCBC’s Selena Ling said there was “no rush” for further action from the central bank, which holds its next semi-annual meeting in April.

