Jordan starts getting gas from Israel despite heated opposition

Jordanians hold placards during a demonstration in Amman against an agreement by Jordan to buy natural gas from Israel for 15 years. (AFP/File)
Updated 18 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

  • Jordan will reportedly be fined $1.5 billion if it abrogates the deal
JERUSALEM: A controversial Jordan-Israel gas deal went live on Tuesday despite heated public opposition, as the first experimental pumping of gas extracted from shores east of Haifa began. 

The $10 billion, 15-year agreement calls for the import of gas from the Levitan gas well around 50 km west of Haifa. Jordan is expected to receive 300 million cubic meters of natural gas daily. 

Jordan will reportedly be fined $1.5 billion if it abrogates the deal, and it can reduce its import by no more than 20 percent even if it finds gas within its borders.

The deal is backed by guarantees from the Jordanian and US governments. Jordan has spent JOD11 million ($15.51 million) according to its 2018 budget to prepare the infrastructure to receive Israeli gas. 

The Jordanian National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) said Wednesday that the experimental pumping of natural gas would last for three months.

The head of the Al-Islah bloc in the Lower House, Saleh Al-Armouti, said last July he had obtained a translated copy of the agreement and, according to him, there were provisions that allowed the government to cancel the deal without paying a $1.5 billion penalty and accused the government of misleading the public.

Hisham Bustani, who coordinated a campaign against the deal, told Amman-based Radio Al-Balad that only Jordan’s Parliament could stop the “catastrophic” deal and that there was no need to get gas from Israel. “We have a liquified gas port in Aqaba, the Egyptian gas has returned and we have electricity produced by solar panels. We will pay $10 billion from the pockets of Jordanian taxpayers simply to ensure our subordination to the Zionist entity which is selling us gas that is stolen from Palestine,” he told the broadcaster.

But parliamentarian Wafa Bani Mustafa said efforts to stop the deal had failed and that the start of operations was a “black day.” 

“Unfortunately all the public and parliamentary pressure failed to produce any results,” she told Arab News, describing the attempt to pass a law to stop the Israeli import. “Our effort for an expedited decision for our suggested legislation has been buried in committees.”

In Nov. 30, the head of the Lower House’s Foreign Relations Committee, Raed Khazaleh, called for the trial of everyone involved the signing of the agreement. He also said there were secret clauses in the agreement.

MP Tariq Khoury was furious with the gas deal, saying the issue could not be resolved politically but through drastic measures. “If I express all what’s inside me I will go to jail,” he told Arab News.

Mohammad Absi, a member of the anti-Israeli gas coalition, urged civil society, lawmakers and unions to take part in a demonstration on Friday afternoon.

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

  • Egypt condemned Turkey's decision to allow troop deployment to Libya
  • Trump discussed the situation in Libya with Erdogan in a phone call on Thursday
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: In an extraordinary session on Thursday, Turkey’s Parliament approved a motion to deploy troops to Libya to support the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA). 

The exact structure and timing of the deployment is yet to be determined.

Of the 509 MPs who voted, 325 were in favor of the motion. All opposition MPs voted against the bill, but could not outweigh the majority enjoyed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

But many in Turkey are wary of the dangers that could arise from Turkey’s military involvement in Libya’s ongoing civil war. 

Burak Bilgehan Ozpek, a political scientist from TOBB University in Ankara, believes Turkey is taking a big risk, considering that several regionally important countries — including Russia, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan — are backing the Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar against the GNA.

“Being involved in a civil conflict in an overseas country is totally against Turkey’s national interests,” Ozpek told Arab News. “There will be logistical challenges, diplomatic limitations and security threats for Turkish troops.”

Ozpek believes Turkey should try to resolve its foreign-policy challenges through diplomacy and dialogue rather than military action. 

“Ankara should have established contact with Egypt, Israel and Greece to facilitate dialogue over the delimitation of maritime zones,” he said. 

“It would be a mistake to send Syrian fighters to that zone as they don’t (answer) to the state hierarchy and it will be Turkey who will be held accountable for their wrongdoings.” 

Speaking before the vote, the deputy leader of Turkey’s opposition IYI Party, Aytun Ciray, said, “Our soldiers may get involved in a Vietnam-like civil war. We can’t let our soldiers become a part of a civil war that’s unconnected to our national security.

He went on to warn: “Turkey will become an object of hate in the Arab world.” 

CHP lawmaker Unal Cevikoz also criticized the motion, saying that “sons of this nation” must not be deployed to “Libyan deserts.”

“Wars are murders if (our nation) is not in danger,” he said.

US President Donald Trump warned his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan against any “foreign interference” in Libya, the White House said.

In a telephone call, Trump “pointed out that foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Condemning the vote, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said any such deployment could “negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region” and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.

