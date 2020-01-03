You are here

  • Home
  • TheFace: Najla Al-Raddadi, Saudi entrepreneur

TheFace: Najla Al-Raddadi, Saudi entrepreneur

Najla Al-Raddadi with her husband Sultan Al-Shmassy and their sons Rakan and Ibrahim. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Short Url

https://arab.news/72xg4

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

TheFace: Najla Al-Raddadi, Saudi entrepreneur

  • By 2015 I had decided to open a Neapolitan pizzeria as there were none in Riyadh at the time
  • My husband, Sultan Al-Shmassy, has supported me every step of the way, from planning the opening of La Rustica to our trips to Italy, and we pass on the same ethics to our sons Rakan and Ibrahim
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Setting goals for myself and leaving a good impression on my community is something I have always strived for, to help bring about positive outcomes, influence those around me, and also assist others in seeking their goals.

I started from zero and have learned everything I know today through my journey.

I am the chief executive officer and founder of La Rustica, the only pizzeria that specializes in Neapolitan pizza in Riyadh.

I studied information technology at King Saud University in Riyadh. It was a good experience and made an impact on me, as IT provided me with the tools to think differently and more constructively in my professional and personal life. It wasn’t just a degree, it reflected greatly on how I managed many things.

I am a middle child from a family of seven and my father was a general in the Saudi Arabian Army. He was very disciplined and that reflected on us all. We became very responsible and hardworking because we knew how to be disciplined in work and personal life, a lesson I learned and found to be beneficial later in life.

Both my parents were major influences in my choosing a healthy lifestyle for my family. My father’s teachings and firm ways shaped me, and I learned that when opening my restaurant, through hard work and discipline, I would be able to achieve my goals.

My mother had a loving nature that balanced our strict upbringing, with my love for the kitchen coming from her and my grandmother before her. It is hereditary; we cooked everything at home, and I grew to love it. I follow a healthy lifestyle in my own home and that passion has grown into something that is great.

Working in the banking sector for five years, I learned about work ethics, teamwork, and how to sustain a healthy working environment, but I always felt I wanted to create something better and have my own success story. I wanted to see more results; I am a very hard worker and always want to do better.

I got married while I was still a bank worker and we later had our son Rakan. I found that motherhood was the biggest challenge for every woman. It was difficult to balance an exhausting position and parenting. It was almost impossible.

My great love for Rakan was what encouraged me to find a more flexible working environment, a good job I could excel at, but one which would also allow me to spend more time with my growing family.

I want to be a good mother before anything else, a good wife, a good daughter to my parents; these are my most important values.

An idea was brewing in my head and I started exploring areas I was most interested in, looking into what I was good at, what would give me the chance to be creative, and how to turn that into a project. I came to the realization that I wanted to be a restaurateur.

I have a knack for anything culinary and I focused on food that was not available in Riyadh. I discovered that although the city had a lot of good pizza restaurants, something was missing.

I started brainstorming in late 2012 for six months, trained in Napoli between 2013 and 2014, and became a certified pizzaiolo in 2014. There was a history lesson alongside my culinary experience in Naples, receiving a special certificate as a result.

By 2015 I had decided to open a Neapolitan pizzeria as there were none in Riyadh at the time. The recipe for this style of pizza has been handed down through generations for thousands of years.

My husband, Sultan Al-Shmassy, has supported me every step of the way, from planning the opening of La Rustica to our trips to Italy, and we pass on the same ethics to our sons Rakan and Ibrahim.

What makes our restaurant special is that during La Rustica’s early development stages, I found that many restaurants used processed foods. I wanted the healthy lifestyle I have in my household to be reflected in La Rustica, and I believe I have achieved that. It is the essence of La Rustica, a Saudi brand that provides food made with the best and freshest of ingredients, a motto I truly believe in and have implemented. People are often surprised that it is a Saudi brand. What I want them to know is that you do not have to bring something from abroad for it to be special. 

Topics: TheFace

Related

Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Dr. Ebtissam Murshid, Saudi pediatric dentist and special needs advocate
Saudi Arabia
TheFace: Norah Al-Faiz, the first Saudi female vice-minister at the Ministry of Education

New Saudi industry and mineral sector ministry up and running

Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
SPA

New Saudi industry and mineral sector ministry up and running

Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A new ministry tasked with developing industry and the mineral resources sector in the Kingdom is up and running, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources began its functions on Wednesday. It was set up following a royal order issued by King Salman in August and takes on the jurisdiction, tasks and responsibilities related to the two sectors.

It is headed by Bandar Al-Khorayef, who thanked the king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their trust. 

He said he would exert every effort to promote both sectors to achieve sustainable development in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan, which adopted industry and mining as ways of diversifying the national economy.

He also thanked Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister, and the Energy Ministry team for their support during the new body's establishment ahead of its launch.

Al-Khorayef said his team would continue to work on the implementation of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, which aims to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial and mining power and a global logistics hub.

The program also seeks to support the private sector to play its role in industrial development, address the challenges facing investors in the industrial sector, as well as maximizing the added value of mineral resources across the Kingdom.

“We will go ahead with strengthening cooperation and integration between the industry and mineral resources system, in order to attract more domestic and foreign investment, as well as transferring industrial and mining knowledge to the Kingdom, employing the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to increase the competitiveness of Saudi products, in addition to cooperating with all concerned authorities to qualify national cadres and increase Saudization rates in the industrial and mineral resources sectors,” Al-Khorayef said.

He underlined the importance of supporting export operations so that Saudi products became an important part of the international economic system.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

Saudi Arabia
Bandar Alkhorayef, minister of industry and mineral resources
Update
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues royal decrees, including creation of industry and resources ministry

Latest updates

TheFace: Najla Al-Raddadi, Saudi entrepreneur
New Saudi industry and mineral sector ministry up and running
Prayers for rain performed across Saudi Arabia
Turkey, Iran sign deal to strengthen religious ties
Jordan starts getting gas from Israel despite heated opposition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.