What We Are Watching Today: ‘The Dragon Prince’

AMEERA ABID

AMEERA ABID

Families searching for a TV fantasy fix need look no further than Netflix’s “The Dragon Prince.”

A friend recommended the show to me, and I was immediately hooked. It has everything for fans of fiction, from magic and dragons to killer elves and human princes.

Set in the magical land of Xadia, humans and elves have been separated after the humans murdered the king of the dragons.

The animated production tells the tale of two human princes, Callum (voiced by Jack De Sena) and Ezran (Sasha Rojen), who forge an unlikely bond with Rayla (Paula Burrows) the elfin assassin sent to kill them, and together embark on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands and return a dragon egg to Xadia.

The three friends each possess special abilities which are highlighted as their journey unfolds and viewers are given an insight and understanding of the evil intentions of the show’s chief villains.

Topics: Saudi Arabia What We Are Watching Today

MAKKAH: Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the Kingdom’s deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, received the head of the delegation of pilgrims affairs of Kenya and the head of the religious affairs committee in Tajikistan.

The meeting at Mashat’s office in Makkah on Thursday was held as part of early preparations for this year’s Hajj season to discuss and coordinate arrangements and services provided for pilgrims.

Issues connected to pilgrim affairs and services were discussed, as well as how to help people perform their rituals in a comfortable and safe atmosphere. 

Kenya’s Hassan Nadu and Tajikistan’s Dr. Dulatzadeh signed a Hajj affairs agreement with Mashat for Hajj. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2020

