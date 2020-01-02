What We Are Watching Today: ‘The Dragon Prince’

Families searching for a TV fantasy fix need look no further than Netflix’s “The Dragon Prince.”

A friend recommended the show to me, and I was immediately hooked. It has everything for fans of fiction, from magic and dragons to killer elves and human princes.

Set in the magical land of Xadia, humans and elves have been separated after the humans murdered the king of the dragons.

The animated production tells the tale of two human princes, Callum (voiced by Jack De Sena) and Ezran (Sasha Rojen), who forge an unlikely bond with Rayla (Paula Burrows) the elfin assassin sent to kill them, and together embark on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands and return a dragon egg to Xadia.

The three friends each possess special abilities which are highlighted as their journey unfolds and viewers are given an insight and understanding of the evil intentions of the show’s chief villains.