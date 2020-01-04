Iran will ‘punish’ Americans wherever they are within its reach

You are here

General Abuhamzeh raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Arabian Gulf. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • General Abuhamzeh raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf
  • He is the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman
DUBAI: Iran will punish Americans wherever they are within reach of the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani, Tasnim news agency quoted a senior Revolutionary Guards commander as saying.
General Gholamali Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Guards in the southern province of Kerman, raised the prospect of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.
Iran reserved the right to take revenge against the United States for the death of Soleimani, he said in comments made late on Friday and reported on Saturday by Tasnim.
“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital point for the West and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross there ... vital American targets in the region have been identified by Iran since long time ago... some 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said.

Topics: Iran Arabian Gulf Soleimani death

Libya’s house of representatives meets to discuss Turkish military interference

Updated 04 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Libyan house of representatives held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the Turkish military interference in Benghazi.
The deputies called for the activation of joint defence agreements to repel Turkish forces.
One of the deputies asked to suspend the legitimacy from the Government of National Accord in Tripoli.
Another deputy said the head of the presidential council should face accusations of the “greatest treason.”

Topics: Libya

