You are here

  • Home
  • France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih

France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih

French president Emmanuel Macron (L) spoke with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (C) and Iraq's president Barham Salih (R). (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j66br

Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih

  • Macron agreed with his Iraqi counterpart to make efforts to dampen tensions in the Middle East
  • The French president and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince underlined the importance of fighting Daesh and dealing with the political crisis in Libya
Updated 29 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latest tensions in the Middle East on Saturday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Iraq's President Barham Salih.  

Macron agreed with his Iraqi counterpart to make efforts to dampen tensions in the Middle East after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US air strike.
"The two presidents agreed to remain in close contact to avoid any further escalation in tensions and in order to act to ensure stability in Iraq and the broader region," Macron's office said of his telephone discussion with Iraqi President Barham Salih.

The French president also discussed Middle East developments with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The two leaders underlined the importance of fighting Daesh and dealing with the political crisis in Libya, Macron's office said.

Earlier on Saturday, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had discussed the situation in the Middle East with his German foreign minister Heiko Maas and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.
"We all noted in particular our agreement in the importance of preserving the stability and sovereignty of Iraq, and the whole of the region in general, as well as the need for Iran to avoid any new violation of the Vienna Agreement," Le Drian said.
Under the 2015 Vienna agreement, most international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in 2016, in exchange for limitations on Iran's nuclear work. US President Donald Trump's administration however pulled out of the deal. 

 

Topics: Emmanuel Macron Barham Salih Soleimani death

Related

Middle-East
Soleimani should have been taken out years ago, says Trump

Missiles hit Green Zone and Iraq base housing US troops

Updated 10 min ago
AFP

Missiles hit Green Zone and Iraq base housing US troops

Updated 10 min ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two rockets Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad air base, where US troops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing the US embassy, security sources said.
Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in Baghdad hosting both diplomats and troops, sources there told AFP.
The Al-Balad base, north of Baghdad, was hit by Katyusha rockets, security sources said.
The US has feared a backlash against its mission and bases where its troops are deployed across Iraq following the precision drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday.
 

Topics: Iraq Baghdad al-balad air base

Related

Update
Middle-East
France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih
World
London advises Brits to avoid travel to Iraq, Iran

Latest updates

Missiles hit Green Zone and Iraq base housing US troops
France's Macron discusses Middle East tensions with UAE and Iraq's Salih
Saudi motorcyclist’s road to Dakar and the dunes of Saudi Arabia
Tens of thousands march in southern India to protest citizenship law
Dakar Rally race village gets fans in Jeddah revved up for start of the 2020 event

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.