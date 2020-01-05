Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever

TOKYO: A bluefin tuna sold for ¥193.2 million ($1.8 million) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, the second highest price on record, NHK broadcaster reported.
The tuna was caught off northern Aomori Prefecture and weighed 276 kilograms (608lbs), according to NHK, which translates into a price of about ¥700,000 per kilogram.
The successful bidder was Kiyoshi Kimura, the head of the company that runs sushi restaurant chain “Sushizanmai,” NHK said.
Last year Kimura paid a record ¥333.6 million for a tuna at the auction, exceeding his previous record price in 2013.
