Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever

Kiyoshi Kimura, center, owner of Tokyo-based sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai, displays the ¥193.2 million bluefin tuna bought at auction on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AFP)
Kiyoshi Kimura, left, owner of Tokyo-based sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai, looks on as employees slice up the ¥193.2 million bluefin tuna bought at auction on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AFP)
Employees of Tokyo-based sushi restaurant chain Sushizanmai slice up the ¥193.2 million bluefin tuna bought at auction on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AFP)
Wholesalers hold an opening ceremony prior to the New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market on Sunday, January 5, 2020. (AFP)
  • Tuna was caught off northern Aomori Prefecture and weighed 276 kilograms
  • Last year Kiyoshi Kimura paid a record ¥333.6 million for a tuna at the auction
TOKYO: A bluefin tuna sold for ¥193.2 million ($1.8 million) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, the second highest price on record, NHK broadcaster reported.
The tuna was caught off northern Aomori Prefecture and weighed 276 kilograms (608lbs), according to NHK, which translates into a price of about ¥700,000 per kilogram.
The successful bidder was Kiyoshi Kimura, the head of the company that runs sushi restaurant chain “Sushizanmai,” NHK said.
Last year Kimura paid a record ¥333.6 million for a tuna at the auction, exceeding his previous record price in 2013.

Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania

“Records show that Fausta lived longer than any rhino in the world and survived in the Ngorongoro, free-ranging, for more than 54 years” before she was moved to a sanctuary in 2016, said the statement. (AFP)
Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM: A rhino believed to be the world’s oldest has died at the age of 57 in a Tanzanian conservation area, authorities said.
Fausta, a female black rhino, died of natural causes in captivity on Friday in the Ngorongoro Crater, the state conservation body said.
“Records show that Fausta lived (longer) than any rhino in the world and survived in the Ngorongoro, free-ranging, for more than 54 years before it was kept in a sanctuary for the last three years of its life in 2016,” the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority said in a statement.
Fausta was first located in 1965 at between three and four years’ old by a scientist. Her health deteriorated from 2016 after hyena attacks, when she was taken into refuge.
“Fausta survived 57 years without bearing calves,” the statement added.
Rhinos’ life expectancy is around 40 years in the wild but they can live an extra decade in captivity, according to the Ngorongoro authority.
Decimated by poaching, black rhinos now number around 5,500, according to charity Save The Rhino. The smaller of the two African species, they are found around south and east Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

