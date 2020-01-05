You are here

  • Home
  • Japan tightens immigration procedures after former Nissan chief Ghosn flees

Japan tightens immigration procedures after former Nissan chief Ghosn flees

Japanese prosecutors carry bags on January 2, 2020 as they leave the residence of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail and fled to Lebanon. (Jiji Press/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkqpv

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Japan tightens immigration procedures after former Nissan chief Ghosn flees

  • Japanese authorities have remained quiet after Carlos Ghosn fled to Lebanon
  • Prosecutors issued a statement defending Japan’s justice system
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan on Sunday said it would tighten immigration measures after former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled the country while on bail, its first official response to an astonishing escape that has transformed the executive into an international fugitive.
Authorities have remained quiet after Ghosn revealed on Tuesday that he had fled to his childhood home of Lebanon to escape a “rigged” justice system in Japan. All government offices and most businesses in Japan have been shut for the new year holidays.
The former Nissan Motor and Renault chairman was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faced multiple charges of financial wrongdoing, which he denies.
Justice Minister Masako Mori said Ghosn’s “apparently illegal” departure was very regrettable and added there was no record of him leaving the country. She promised a thorough investigation and said authorities had issued an international notice for his arrest.
“I have instructed the Immigration Services Agency to coordinate with related agencies to further tighten departure procedures,” she said, adding that Ghosn’s skipping bail was not justified, and that the court had revoked his bail.
Separately, prosecutors issued a statement defending Japan’s justice system, saying his departure ignored the legal system and amounted to a crime.
It remains unclear what Japan might do to bring him back. It has extradition treaties only with the United States and South Korea, meaning it might be difficult to return Ghosn from Lebanon.
Mori was due to brief reporters in Tokyo on Monday morning.
Lebanon this week said it had received an Interpol arrest warrant for Ghosn. It has said he entered the country legally.
A senior Lebanese security official said it was not yet clear whether Ghosn would be summoned for questioning over the warrant, but added that Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Ghosn slipped out of Japan aboard a private jet hidden in a large black case typically used to carry audio gear. He was accompanied by a pair of men with names matching those of American security contractors, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with an investigation into the escape.
There was no X-ray conducted of the large case, which was loaded onto the private jet that was believed to have carried Ghosn, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.
A Turkish private jet operator has said two of its planes were used illegally to carry Ghosn, with an employee falsifying the lease records to exclude the executive’s name.
According to the company, MNG Jet, he flew from Osaka, Japan, to Istanbul, where he changed planes and flew to Beirut.
Turkey has detained seven people, including four pilots, as part of an investigation into his passage through Istanbul.
Japanese prosecutors said the legal system guarantees all defendants a prompt, open and fair trial. They added that Ghosn’s more than 100 days of detention were justified on the grounds that he “had an extensive domestic and overseas network and that he could deploy his considerable influence to conceal evidence.”

Topics: Japan Carlos Ghosn Nissan

Related

Business & Economy
24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month
Exclusive
World
Exclusive: Japanese officials official statements to Arab News Japan on Ghosn escape

Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

Updated 05 January 2020
Reuters

Cambodia building collapse kills 36 people, injures 23 others

  • Rescue operations ended two days after the seven-story concrete building collapsed on Friday in the coastal town of Kep
  • Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors
Updated 05 January 2020
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: Thirty-six people were killed and 23 more injured when a tourist guesthouse under construction in Cambodia collapsed, trapping workers under rubble, officials said on Sunday.
Officials said rescue operations ended two days after the seven-story concrete building collapsed on Friday in the coastal town of Kep, about 160 kilometers southwest of the capital Phnom Penh.
The 36 dead included six children and 14 women, officials said in a statement that did not detail why children were at the construction site.
Kep Governor Ken Satha said that the owners of the building, a Cambodian couple, had been detained for questioning.
However, Prime Minister Hun Sen defended the government response and said that no officials in Kep province would be fired.
“Building collapses don’t only happen in Cambodia ... they happen elsewhere ... including in the United States,” Hun Sen said in a news briefing.
Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom to serve growing crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.
The Kep building collapse came six months after 28 people were killed when a Chinese-owned construction site collapsed in Preah Sihanouk province. Seven people were charged with involuntary manslaughter and Hun Sen fired a disaster management official over that accident.

Topics: Cambodia property real estate

Related

World
Cambodia to ban elephant rides at Angkor temples
Offbeat
‘It’s a sin’: Cambodia’s brutal and shadowy dog meat trade

Latest updates

Why Lindsay Lohan is leaving the Middle East for America
Japan tightens immigration procedures after former Nissan chief Ghosn flees
Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever
Death toll from airstrike in Libya’s Tripoli climbs to 30
Jennifer Lopez sparkles in Zuhair Murad design in Palm Springs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.