Exclusive: Japanese officials official statements to Arab News Japan on Ghosn escape

Carlos Ghosn gave up his private property in Japan and his bail, which amounts to approximately $14 million. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 January 2020
Khaldon Azhari

  • Japanese officials believes they have the right to demand the extradition of Ghosn from Lebanon
  • He gave up his private property in Japan and his bail
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japanese officials are speaking out against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Akitaka Saiki, Japanese former vice foreign minister, told Arab News Japan: “The government of Japan is fully justified to demand that the government of Lebanon extradites Ghosn.”

The former minister added that even though Ghosn “does not trust Japan’s judiciary system, it does not give him an excuse to totally disregard it.”

Sources close to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke exclusively to Arab News Japan saying Ghosn’s “escape is considered a criminal act.”

“He was privileged enough to hide his valid passport from his trusted attorneys,” sources said. “Ghosn had no regard for the trust he had developed with his lawyers, as well as the greater Japanese community he had lived in for a considerable amount of time.”

The sources added that he gave up his private property in Japan and his bail, which amounts to approximately $14 million.

Speaking about his escape, sources said the former Nissan chairman “hid in a small box and hired a group of people, including one or two strong men, who moved the ‘box,’ and were professionally experienced to take risks of this kind.”

“Ghosn also hired someone else’s private jet,” they told Arab News Japan.

A “missing puzzle piece” is that Ghosn was able to avoid getting caught in the X-ray machine while being moved in the box.

“All of these offenses combined shows that this is a criminal act of human smuggling on a massive scale,” they said.

“There is no need for politicians and officials to comment on this issue because it is simply a criminal act,” the sources added.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Japan

Indonesia launches cloud-seeding operation in bid to alleviate deadly flooding

Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia launches cloud-seeding operation in bid to alleviate deadly flooding

  • Two air force planes were deployed to inject sodium chloride over clouds in a bid to induce and break up rainfall before it reached the sodden greater Jakarta area
  • Extreme weather and heavy rainfall predicted until Jan. 10
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has launched an emergency cloud-seeding operation to try and divert rain from the capital Jakarta where floods have claimed 53 lives and forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes.
Two air force planes were deployed to inject sodium chloride over clouds in a bid to induce and break up rainfall before it reached the sodden greater Jakarta area.
A storm on New Year’s Day left many parts of the city and its surrounding districts underwater, leading to a number of deadly landslides. Although the deluge has started to recede, vast areas remain saturated with water and more rain is forecast.
Authorities took the decision to use the chemical technique in an effort to alter precipitation and stop further heavy cloudbursts in the metropolitan area.
Hammam Riza, head of the Indonesian Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), said: “We have applied this technology to reduce the intense precipitation over the greater Jakarta area and curtail the risk of widespread inundation.”
Almost half of Jakarta is positioned below sea level and it is listed as one of the world’s fastest-sinking cities due to land subsidence and groundwater extraction. Successive governors have made pledges to fix the flooding problem but so far with little success.
The country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has predicted more extreme weather and heavy rainfall until Jan. 10 for Java, which is Indonesia’s most populated island and where Jakarta is located.
BMKG chairwoman, Dwikorita Karnawati, said: “Climate change has altered the weather cycle a lot and shortened the extreme weather cycle from once in every decade, to once every five years, and now it is every two years.”
In March 2014, Indonesia’s current President Joko Widodo, who was then the governor of Jakarta, said it would be easier for him to resolve the capital’s flooding and traffic problems if he became president because he would be able to coordinate cooperation between regional heads.
However, now in his second and final term in office, Widodo has announced that his administration intends to move the capital to a location in East Kalimantan province by 2024, partly due to the ongoing situation with flooding and traffic jams.
Head of the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), Doni Monardo, said the cloud-seeding operation was expected to reduce rainfall by 20 percent.
The agency’s spokesman, Agus Wibowo, added: “There are up to 409,000 people affected by the floods and landslides in the greater Jakarta area. The vast majority of them (150,000) are in the city of Bekasi. It is also the hardest-hit area, where floods have reached up to six meters high.”
Wibowo said the majority of casualties were in Bogor, West Java, while the highest number of neighborhoods affected by the floods had been 85 in the Bekasi region of West Java on the eastern outskirts of Jakarta.
Head of the BMKG’s meteorology center, Fachri Radjab, said the New Year’s Day floods had been caused by an intense rainstorm that began on the afternoon of Dec. 31 and continued for at least 18 hours. In the Halim area of East Jakarta, 377 millimeters of rainfall was recorded causing an international airport to be closed due to its runway being awash with water.
The heavy rain resulted in rivers and canals overflowing, and the problem was made worse by clogged sewers. Many homes were left submerged and flash floods swept away vehicles.

Topics: Indonesia floods

