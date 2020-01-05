Seven children among 14 killed in roadside bomb in Burkina Faso

You are here

The entire Sahel region is fighting an extremist insurgency with help from Western countries, but has not managed to stem the bloodshed. (File/AFP)
OUAGADOUGOU: Seven children and four women were among 14 civilians, killed when a roadside bomb blew up their bus in northwestern Burkina Faso, the government said.
“The provisional toll is 14 dead,” a statement said, adding that 19 more people were hurt, three of them seriously in Saturday’s blast.
The explosion happened in Sourou province near the Mali border as students returned to school after the Christmas holidays, a security source said.
“The vehicle hit a homemade bomb on the Toeni-Tougan road,” the source told AFP.
“The government strongly condemns this cowardly and barbaric act,” the statement said.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack but extremist violence in Burkina Faso has been blamed on combatants linked to both Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
Meanwhile, the army reported an assault against gendarmes at Inata in the north on Friday, saying “a dozen terrorists were neutralized.”
The deaths came the week after 35 people, most of them women, died in an attack on the northern city of Arbinda and seven Burkinabe troops were killed in a raid on their army base nearby.
Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen frequent militia attacks which have left hundreds of people dead since the start of 2015 when extremist violence began to spread across the Sahel region.
In a televised address on Tuesday President Roch Marc Christian Kabore insisted that “victory” against “terrorism” was assured.
The entire Sahel region is fighting an extremist insurgency with help from Western countries, but has not managed to stem the bloodshed.
Five Sahel states — Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad — have joined forces to combat terrorism in the fragile region that lies between the Sahara and the Atlantic.
Increasingly deadly attacks in Burkina have killed more than 750 people since 2015, according to an AFP count, and forced 560,000 people from their homes, UN figures show.

NAIROBI, Kenya: A Kenyan police official says five suspects have been arrested after the Al-Shabab extremist group on early Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan troops.

Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia told The Associated Press the five suspects are being interrogated about the attack.

The US Africa Command has confirmed the attack on Camp Simba in Lamu county. There is no immediate report of US or Kenyan deaths.

There was no report of US or Kenyan deaths. The camp has under 100 US personnel, according to Pentagon figures.

An internal Kenyan police report seen by The Associated Press said two fixed-wing aircraft, a US Cessna and a Kenyan one, were destroyed along with two US helicopters and multiple US vehicles at the Manda Bay military airstrip. The report said explosions were heard at around 5:30 a.m. from the direction of the airstrip. The scene, now secured, indicated that Al-Shabab likely gained entry “to conduct targeted attacks,” the report said.

Al-Shabab’s claim of responsibility said the attack destroyed US equipment including aircraft and vehicles. It said fighters covertly “entered enemy lines” and that the attack was ongoing.

Kenya’s military, however, said that “the airstrip is safe.” It said that “arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip.” The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said the airstrip was closed for all operations.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, is based in neighboring Somalia and has launched a number of attacks in Kenya. The group has been the target of a growing number of US airstrikes during President Donald Trump’s administration.

The latest attack comes just over a week after an Al-Shabab truck bomb in Somalia’s capital killed at least 79 people and US airstrikes killed seven Al-Shabab fighters in response.

Last year Al-Shabab attacked a US military base inside Somalia. The extremist group has carried out multiple attacks against Kenyan troops in the past in retaliation for Kenya sending troops to Somalia to fight it. Al-Shabab also has attacked civilian targets in Kenya including buses, schools and shopping malls.

The early Sunday attack comes days after a US airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander and Iran vowed retaliation, but Al-Shabab is a Sunni Muslim group and there is no sign of links to Shiite Iran or proxies.

The Al-Shabab claim of responsibility said Sunday’s attack was part of its “Jerusalem will never be Judaized” campaign, a rarely made reference that also was used after Al-Shabab’s deadly attack on a luxury mall complex in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in January 2019.

